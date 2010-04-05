Moving RSD MT4

This advisor compares the position of two moving averages.

When the fast average is located above the slow one, the advisor

buys, and if located below the slow one, sells. Point of entry

determined by filtering using additional indicators.

Recommended for use on EURUSD,H1. Default

settings are given for this pair and selected over the interval

over the past 2 years. To limit losses for each

the transaction is settled and SL is placed.