Moving RSD MT4

   This advisor compares the position of two moving averages.
   When the fast average is located above the slow one, the advisor
   buys, and if located below the slow one, sells. Point of entry
   determined by filtering using additional indicators.
   Recommended for use on EURUSD,H1. Default
   settings are given for this pair and selected over the interval
   over the past 2 years. To limit losses for each
   the transaction is settled and SL is placed.

   Profitable trades are accompanied by Trailing S.

Input parameters:

  • EURUSD instrument
  • Timeframe H1
  • Spread 10
  • Minimum deposit 900USDC
  • Indicator1 MovingAverage(Fast) with a short period
  • Indicator2 MovingAverage(Slow) with a long period
  • FactorSL (0.5 - 2.5) loss limitation
  • Trailing (1 - 1.5) profit support
  • Adjust your settings when trading on demo.

