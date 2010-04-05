EA Experimental Neurobot Trade MT4

The initial price is 50 USD, the future price is 150 USD



EA Experimental Neurobot Trade - is an innovative Forex advisor created by a group of professional traders.

All trading systems developed by a group of traders, such as this one, are characterized by stable profits and low drawdown.

This Forex trading robot uses a trend/scalping/neural network strategy with technical indicators. It is equipped with a Neuro Filter, which does not allow the trading robot to make transactions if the order to open a position is less than 90% successful. In addition, it uses dynamic stop loss and take profit levels based on economic market sentiment.

The Expert works best with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURCHF

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102866

Requirements and recommendations The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies / timeframe .

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $10 on a cent account.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

We recommend using a VPS.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

Download the set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102866#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=49111622

For the Strategy Tester:

For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



M1 OHLC.

Use multicurrency testing for 15 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURCHF, AUDJPY / М3, M5, M10, M12, M15

Parameters:



Enable / Disable: Timeframes - if true , use Timeframes;

- if , use Timeframes; EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

AUDJPY - if true , use AUDJPY;

- if , use AUDJPY; Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.

- setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation. OFF / TF_For_All_Symbols / TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately / Work_Symbols_at_one_Time .

Number Symbols / Number Timeframes - the number of currencies and timeframes.

- the number of currencies and timeframes. Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Economic news filter :

: Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

- select Protocol to download economic news;

News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

- update news every N minutes.

bool_Show_News_on_Chart - show news on the chart as vertical lines.

Monday - trading on Monday;

- trading on Monday; Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;

- trading on Tuesday; Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;

- trading on Wednesday; Thursday - trading on Thursday;

- trading on Thursday; Friday - trading on Friday;

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings; Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

