Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The RSI indicator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. The RSI indicator is shown in blue, the Moving Average line is orange, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint PeriodRSI= 14 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 10.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint Level_RSI_UP = 60 ; input uint Level_RSI_DN = 40 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The RSI_Chart indicator