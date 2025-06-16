CotationsSections
Devises / CIGI
CIGI: Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares

164.39 USD 1.93 (1.16%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CIGI a changé de -1.16% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 164.15 et à un maximum de 167.94.

Suivez la dynamique Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
164.15 167.94
Range Annuel
100.86 170.62
Clôture Précédente
166.32
Ouverture
167.03
Bid
164.39
Ask
164.69
Plus Bas
164.15
Plus Haut
167.94
Volume
225
Changement quotidien
-1.16%
Changement Mensuel
1.00%
Changement à 6 Mois
36.58%
Changement Annuel
10.10%
20 septembre, samedi