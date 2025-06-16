Divisas / CIGI
CIGI: Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares
165.23 USD 0.42 (0.25%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CIGI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 164.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 168.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
164.99 168.16
Rango anual
100.86 170.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 165.65
- Open
- 166.58
- Bid
- 165.23
- Ask
- 165.53
- Low
- 164.99
- High
- 168.16
- Volumen
- 371
- Cambio diario
- -0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.52%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.28%
- Cambio anual
- 10.66%
