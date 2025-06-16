CotizacionesSecciones
CIGI: Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares

165.23 USD 0.42 (0.25%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CIGI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 164.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 168.16.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Colliers International Group Inc - Subordinate Voting Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
164.99 168.16
Rango anual
100.86 170.62
Cierres anteriores
165.65
Open
166.58
Bid
165.23
Ask
165.53
Low
164.99
High
168.16
Volumen
371
Cambio diario
-0.25%
Cambio mensual
1.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.28%
Cambio anual
10.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B