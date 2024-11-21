Trade List
- Sara Sabaghi
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 21 novembre 2024
- Activations: 5
ZIWOX TRADE LIST
Description:
Feeling weary with your small screen? and you need to close your trade list tab to have a larger perspective of chart?
Require better management of your trade list? such as win rate, risk/reward ratio?
Its a simple tools, but usefull. consolidate your trade list, active positions, opened positions and pending orders onto a distinct chart embellished with refined visuals.
It contains with a lots of usefull information.
Feautures:
- List your trades and positions sorted by symbols name.
- Calculate your Risk/Reward ratio to helps you make better trades.
- calculate your win rate of your traded symbols
- shows you SL and TP size with price level to finde out how much it takes your TP/SL hit
- Easelly close your position in the panel
- Close all positions
- Close all pendings
- Calculate your total account incomes. loss or profits
- calculate your swap and commisions
- calculate your account draw downs
- and more...