Trade List

ZIWOX TRADE LIST

Description:

Feeling weary with your small screen? and you need to close your trade list tab to have a larger perspective of chart?

Require better management of your trade list? such as win rate, risk/reward ratio?

Its a simple tools, but usefull. consolidate your trade list, active positions, opened positions and pending orders onto a distinct chart embellished with refined visuals.

It contains with a lots of usefull information.


Feautures:

  1. List your trades and positions sorted by symbols name.
  2. Calculate your Risk/Reward ratio to helps you make better trades.
  3. calculate your win rate of your traded symbols
  4. shows you SL and TP size with price level to finde out how much it takes your TP/SL hit
  5. Easelly close your position in the panel
  6. Close all positions
  7. Close all pendings
  8. Calculate your total account incomes. loss or profits
  9. calculate your swap and commisions
  10. calculate your account draw downs
  11. and more... 





