RSI Close All Order

Hello, Every one The EA is used to close buy or sell market positions and all pending orders when the RSI reaches a certain value. It is also used to close positions in the market when the profit reaches a certain value.

All setting

1. RSI Period : 14 ( or as you want )

2. RSI Close Buy Value : 70 (The EA will close all long positions and Pending Buy Orders when the RSI is above 70)

3. RSI Close Sell Value : 30 (The EA will close all short positions and Pending Sell Orders when the RSI is below 30)

4. CloseAtPL : 10000 (The EA will close all long or short positions when the total profit reaches the 10000 USD level. If set to -10000 USD, it will close all long and short positions when the loss reaches that level.)

EA works on all timeframes and use the selected timeframe and use the RSI value in that timeframe to close the order.