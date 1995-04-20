Pip Zapper

The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios.
When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes.
The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.).
Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized. 

MT5 Version Here

Trading Options:

Option 1: To gain the most out of the indicator, place a sell if a sell signal opens above the previously confirmed zigzag top.  If the trade loses and a buy arrow shows, open a buy trade. 
Similarly, target a buy when a buy arrow displays below the previously confirmed zigzag trough. If the trade loses and then a sell arrow opens, open a sell trade.

Option 2: Move to two timeframes higher from the one you want to trade it. For example, if you trade on 5M chart, check the 30M chart to check current arrow. If the most recent arrow is buy only place buy trades in the 5M chart. Else, only place sell trades  if there is a sell arrow on 30M chart. 

Option 3: Open trades based on the arrow direction. Open sell when the red arrow shows up and buy based on the buy arrows.

Option 4: Open buy trades based on the buy arrows, but if a candle opens below the buy arrow, close the loss and open a sell trade. Same logic applies to opening a buy counter-trade after a sell loss.


Stop Loss placement:

Buy SL: Should be placed just below the buy arrow.   
Sell SL: Should be placed just above the sell arrow.   

Close Trade & Profit Target:

Buy: Close on sell signal OR 1.5 x Buy SL
Sell: Close on buy signal OR 1.5 x Sell SL
Répondre à l'avis