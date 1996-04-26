Golden Local Trade Copier MT5

Golden Local Trade Copier MT5 – a straightforward, powerful utility designed to make trade copying between MT5 accounts effortless and secure. Whether you're scaling your strategies across multiple accounts, managing a prop firm portfolio, or simply duplicating your master signals without the hassle, this EA has you covered.

Why Golden Local Trade Copier? In today's fast-paced forex world, precision and protection are key. This tool copies trades locally (same PC ) with lightning speed, offering:

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Match the sender's size, use a fixed lot, apply a multiplier, or risk a percentage of your balance – all normalized to your broker's rules.
  • Smart Copying: Replicates SL/TP, pending orders, and more, while handling symbol differences (e.g., "EURUSD" to "EURUSD.m") via prefixes/suffixes.
  • Built-in Safety: Daily loss limits (percent or fixed amount) with optional auto-close on breach – resets at midnight GMT to keep your equity protected.
  • Easy Setup: Just 1-2 minutes to get Sender and Receiver modes running. No complex configs needed!
  • Refer to the MQL5 User Manual for detailed MT5 setup instructions.
  • Join our official channel at mql5.com.
What do you think? Planning to use it for gold scalping, multi-account hedging, or signal following? Drop a comment below – I'd love to hear your thoughts and help with any questions! Let's make trading smoother together. This tool makes copying forex trades easy, safe, and fits your needs.



