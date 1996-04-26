Golden Local Trade Copier MT5
- Utilitaires
- Edmore Masina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Golden Local Trade Copier MT5 – a straightforward, powerful utility designed to make trade copying between MT5 accounts effortless and secure. Whether you're scaling your strategies across multiple accounts, managing a prop firm portfolio, or simply duplicating your master signals without the hassle, this EA has you covered.
Why Golden Local Trade Copier? In today's fast-paced forex world, precision and protection are key. This tool copies trades locally (same PC ) with lightning speed, offering:
- Flexible Lot Sizing: Match the sender's size, use a fixed lot, apply a multiplier, or risk a percentage of your balance – all normalized to your broker's rules.
- Smart Copying: Replicates SL/TP, pending orders, and more, while handling symbol differences (e.g., "EURUSD" to "EURUSD.m") via prefixes/suffixes.
- Built-in Safety: Daily loss limits (percent or fixed amount) with optional auto-close on breach – resets at midnight GMT to keep your equity protected.
- Easy Setup: Just 1-2 minutes to get Sender and Receiver modes running. No complex configs needed!
- Refer to the MQL5 User Manual for detailed MT5 setup instructions.
- Join our official channel at mql5.com.