Gold Flow MT5 — Grid Scalper for Gold

Gold Flow MT5 is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed specifically for trading the volatile XAUUSD (gold) market on the M5 timeframe.

It is based on a grid strategy with scalping elements, aimed at extracting profit from short-term price fluctuations.

The advisor uses adaptive order placement logic with a dynamic step, responding to market conditions, as well as a system for managing a basket of positions until the overall target profit level is reached.

Key Features:



Trading instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Strategy type: Scalping and grid trading with basket management.

Position management: Closing all positions in the basket when the overall target profit is reached (Profit-based closure).

Filtration: Built-in protection against high spreads and slippage.

Security: Each trade is controlled by a unique Magic Number to isolate trading baskets.

Flexibility: Supports both fixed lot and automatic volume calculation based on the risk percentage of the account balance.



Recommendations and requirements:



Account Type: Hedging account type is required.

Broker: Brokers with low spreads (ECN/RAW Spread) are recommended for optimal execution of scalping trades.

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.

VPS: It is essential to use a reliable VPS server to ensure 24/7 operation of the Expert Advisor and minimize execution delays.

Minimum deposit: Recommended from $500 (on Standard accounts) or equivalent on Cent accounts for more conservative risk management.



Important note:

Grid strategies are inherently high-risk. Always conduct thorough backtesting in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester on your broker's live quotes and use money management that takes gold volatility into account.