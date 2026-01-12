Cosmic Orbit

System Features:

  • Based on Trend Resonance Theory
  • Suitable for spot trading instruments such as forex and gold (e.g., EURUSD, Gold, etc.)
  • Compatible with any legitimate MT5 platform
  • No embedded Martingale strategy or hedging operations
  • Employs a strict capital risk management model, automatically adjusting trading volume based on account balance percentage
  • Utilizes a tiered profit-taking approach with progressively increasing positions, achieving sustained profits through multi-level targets
  • All positions are protected by trailing stop-loss orders to achieve long-term stable profitability
  • Also a good auxiliary tool for novice traders learning trend trading

Parameter Table and Important Parameter Explanation:

  • Timeframe (key-trend): The time window (Period level) of the main trend.
    - PERIOD_MN1
    - PERIOD_W1
    - PERIOD_D1 
    - PERIOD_H12

  • Trend baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects one moving average from the Alligator indicator as the main line for determining trend entry and exit.
    - Alligator 13

    - Alligator 8
    - Alligator 5

  • Algorithm of pullback indicator: A special algorithm for judging trend pullbacks, which needs to be optimized and adjusted according to different trading instruments.

  • Morph parameters for pullback indicator: Key strategies configured for the algorithm to identify pullbacks; commonly used parameter ranges are FA_1 to FA_5.

  • Parameters for filtering potential false opportunities: Used to eliminate false breakout signals; can be optimized according to different trading instruments.

  • Ratio factor used to identify abnormal fluctuations.
    Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, range 0.99~0.01, generally not greater than 0.15.

  • Timeframe (Determinating for callback-wave): The time period for identifying phased pullback waves.

  • Timeframe (execute-wave): The detailed time period for executing specific trading operations, used for micro-operations.such as adding or reducing positions.

    Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, ranging from 0.99 to 0.01, generally not exceeding 0.15

  • Baseline of stoploss. True: execute-wave. False: callback-wave. The time period on which the stop loss is adjusted.

  • Stoploss baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects a moving average from the Alligator indicator as the stop loss adjustment baseline.
    - Alligator 13

    - Alligator 8
    - Alligator 5

  • Factor for Stoploss (based on ATR indicator): Initializes the stop loss based on the average volatility.

    • Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, generally 1.5 to 3.0.

  • Integer part of profit target factor: The total number of positions that can be held simultaneously, which is also the minimum profit target.

  • profit target fine-tuning factor
    Range: 0.01~0.99

  • Upper limit of the estimated risk per transaction relative to the balance: Maximum risk percentage for each additional investment.

    • e.g., 1.0 = 1%, 2.5 = 2.5%

  • Abnormal quote spread limit: This must be customized for different trading instruments.

    • e.g., EURUSD is typically 0.0004, Gold is 3.5, etc.

  • Magic Number: Used to identify and manage trading operations executed by this system.

  • Quiet Time(Format: "0to6#... : This allows setting trading hours to avoid the risk of gaps between weeks.

    • e.g., from 00:00 Monday to 23:15 Friday, you can enter "1#00:00~5#23:15"


