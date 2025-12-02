Zonar Breakout System

**Zonar** is a professional-grade trading assistant designed to automate the **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy. Unlike standard indicators, Zonar uses a "Smart-Align" engine that automatically detects the true market open for **Any Instrument** (Gold, US30, NASDAQ, Forex, or Stocks) without manual timezone adjustments.

It combines volatility analysis (ATR), Smart Money Concepts (FVG/OB), and Daily Sentiment levels to provide a complete, data-driven trading system on a clean chart.

### **Key Features**

* **Universal Auto-Detect:** Automatically finds the correct opening candle for Gold, Indices, and Forex. No more guessing server times.

* **Dynamic Volatility Targets:** Entry signals and Take Profit levels are calculated using the instrument's specific ATR (Average True Range). It adapts to market speed instantly.

* **Daily Sentiment Map:** Displays the exact Daily Open price plus ATR volatility limits to help you identify the day's bias immediately.

* **Smart Confluence:** Auto-draws Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) that clean themselves up—they appear only for the current day and delete themselves when broken.

* **Volatility Guard:** Built-in "Auto-Maintenance" detects news spikes or unstable spreads and pauses signals to protect you from whipsaws.

--- ### **How to Trade with Zonar**

**1. The Setup** Simply drag Zonar onto your chart (Recommended: M5, M15, or M30 timeframe). The indicator will automatically draw the **Opening Range Box** (Gray Zone) based on the first 60 minutes of the market open.

**2. The Signal (Entry)** Wait for the range duration to finish.

* **BUY Signal:** A blue arrow appears when a candle closes **above** the Range High.

* **SELL Signal:** A red arrow appears when a candle closes **below** the Range Low.

**3. The Exit (Targets)** Zonar projects dynamic **ATR Targets** (Green/Red dashed lines). These are statistically calculated levels where price is likely to exhaust or reverse based on its daily volatility.

**4. Confluence (Confirmation)** Use the generated **FVG (Fair Value Gaps)** and **Order Blocks** as magnets. * *Example:* If a Buy Breakout happens and there is an unmitigated Bullish Order Block below, the trade has higher probability.

--- ### **Input Parameters**

* **ORB_Duration:** Time in minutes to define the opening range (Default: 60).

* **ATR_Period:** The lookback period for volatility calculation (Default: 14).

* **ATR_Target_Mult:** Multiplier for targets (e.g., 1.0 = 100% of daily ATR).

* **ShowDayLevels:** Toggle the Daily Open and Sentiment lines.

* **UseVolFilter:** Enables the safety filter during high-impact news or spikes.

* **Confluence Settings:** Toggle FVGs and Order Blocks on/off based on your preference.

### **Why Choose Zonar?**

Most breakout indicators fail because they use fixed points (e.g., 10 pips). Zonar uses **ATR Math**. A breakout on Gold requires different spacing than a breakout on EURUSD. Zonar handles this math for you automatically, ensuring your charts are professional, clean, and accurate every single day.

