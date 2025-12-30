Smc Gold Trader

SMC Gold Trader (Advanced MT5 EA)

Harness the Power of Smart Money Concepts with Multi-Strategy Trend Consensus

The SMC Gold Trader is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike simple crossover bots, this EA utilizes advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify institutional order flow, liquidity sweeps, and price imbalances.

By merging three high-probability strategies with a unique "Trend Consensus" filter, the EA ensures you only trade when the market's internal structure is fully aligned.

🧠 The Triple-Threat Strategy

The EA monitors the Gold market using three distinct SMC methodologies simultaneously:

  1. US Open FVG Breakout: Captures the high-volatility momentum immediately following the New York session open by identifying Fair Value Gap (FVG) expansions.

  2. Inverse FVG (IFVG): Capitalizes on market reversals by identifying when a Fair Value Gap is "filled and flipped," signaling a shift in institutional bias.

  3. BOS Liquidity Sweep: Targets "Stop Hunts" and Break of Structure (BOS). It enters trades after retail liquidity is cleared and the trend is confirmed by a structural break.

🛡️ Exclusive Feature: Smart Trend Consensus

The core "intelligence" of this EA is its Consensus Logic. To prevent "fighting the trend," the EA requires agreement between strategies before firing a signal:

  • How it works: If the IFVG strategy detects a "Buy" opportunity, it first checks the bias of the US Open FVG and BOS strategies.

  • The Filter: If the US Open strategy has a "Bearish" bias, the EA will block the IFVG Buy signal.

  • The Benefit: This ensures you are never caught on the wrong side of the institutional trend, significantly reducing "false positive" entries.

📈 Verified Performance

To demonstrate the robustness of the SMC logic, I have attached comprehensive backtest results for the past 1 year in the product screenshots.

  • Focus: These tests highlight the EA's performance during various market phases, including high-volatility US sessions and structural trend reversals.

  • Review: Please examine the equity curve and drawdown statistics in the images to understand the expected behavior of the strategy.

⚙️ Key Technical Features

  • SMC Driven: Focuses on Market Structure (BOS), Imbalances (FVG), and Liquidity Engineering.

  • Gold-Optimized: Every parameter is fine-tuned for the unique volatility of XAUUSD.

  • Bar-by-Bar Validation: Signals are confirmed only upon candle close to ensure structural validity.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on SMC structural points.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Installation: Save the EA in your MQL5/Experts folder.

  2. Deployment: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

  3. AutoTrading: Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in your MT5 terminal.

  4. Strategy Selection: You can toggle each of the three strategies ON or OFF in the input settings, though using all three is recommended for the full Trend Consensus effect.

Disclaimer: Smart Money Concepts involve high-reward strategies but carry inherent risk. Always backtest and run on a demo account before trading live capital.

Plus de l'auteur
Daily Gold Breakout Trader
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Ema Crossover based Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (Free MT5 EA) Automate Your Trading with the Classic Trend-Following Strategy The EMA Crossover EA is a free, fully automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It simplifies one of the most reliable technical strategies—the Moving Average Crossover into a "set and forget" solution for retail traders. Perfect for capturing big trends on major currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, this EA handles the entry, exit, and risk management so you don't have to watch th
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis