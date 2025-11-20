Vigil Nora – She Doesn’t Chase Price. She Lets Price Come to Her.

She walks onto your chart like a secret you were never meant to see.

Not loud. Not flashy. Just Vigil Nora – an order‑block femme fatale who lets price come to her and punishes it for returning.

Meet Vigil Nora

She doesn’t chase every candle that flirts with your emotions.

Vigil Nora waits at the levels where serious money has already spoken – institutional order blocks – and only moves when price dares to come back for a second kiss.

She studies the last opposing candle before a sharp move, marks the zone where volume changed its mind, and then sits still.

When price returns and the rejection candle leans in her direction, she slips into the trade like it was planned all along.

No random signals. No indicator spaghetti. Just structure, patience, and timing that feels almost unfair.

How she lures price in

Vigil Nora is built around a clear, rule‑based order‑block retest logic:

She identifies bullish order blocks as the last bearish candle before a convincing bullish impulse, and bearish order blocks as the last bullish candle before a sharp selloff.

The following impulse candle must break that candle’s high or low and close with a strong body – if the move is weak, she simply ignores it.

Once the block is confirmed, she draws the zone and waits for price to re‑enter that area .

When a new candle overlaps the zone and closes back with the order block (bullish rejection from bullish OB, bearish from bearish OB), she finally agrees to open the position.

If price later closes decisively beyond the far edge of her zone, she treats the block as broken and can exit the basket. Affection withdrawn. Case closed.

Under the dress: trade engine

Charm is just the surface. Underneath, Nora is all calculation:

SL & TP from the very first trade

Every initial position opens with TP and SL already attached – calculated in points, aligned to symbol digits and broker stop levels.

No naked trades. No “I’ll fix it later” drama.

Basket‑level Take Profit modes

She can close baskets using static, multiplied, exponential or ATR‑based TP.

With each new trade, the basket TP is recalculated around average price and position count, keeping exits coherent instead of random.

Classic TP in money

Prefer thinking in dollars instead of pips?

Flip to Classic mode and she will close the entire BUY or SELL basket at a chosen profit in account currency – perfect for prop‑style daily or weekly targets.

Optional grid – only on your terms

Turn the grid on and Nora will add positions at static or ATR‑based distances, using fixed, sum, martingale or fibonacci lot progression.

Still the same protection: basket TP, equity guard, Magic filtering. Dangerous, yes – but never completely out of control.

Equity & safety layer

A percent equity stop, minimum equity guard, max‑spread filter and time/day filters make sure she doesn’t drag you into the ugliest parts of the market unless you invite her to.

Every action is fenced by Magic Number + Symbol, so she never touches trades that belong to someone else. She’s possessive like that.

Set files: she comes prepared

Vigil Nora doesn’t make you guess her mood.

She arrives with ready‑to‑use set files for major FX pairs and JPY crosses on M15–H1, matching the author’s own testing environment.

You can:

load a preset,

see exactly how she behaves in tester and on demo,

then gradually tune risk and modes instead of building everything from scratch.

Think of them as her favorite outfits – tested, coordinated, and ready for the dance floor.

Where she likes to play

Markets: major FX pairs and JPY crosses, where order blocks and liquidity are more than just theory.

Timeframes: M15–H1, the sweet spot between structure and signal frequency.

Accounts: start on demo or prop evaluation; move to live only after you’ve watched her through trends, ranges and the occasional news storm.

Before you say yes

Vigil Nora is not a fantasy of effortless profit.

She is a disciplined, price‑action‑driven EA for traders who respect risk and appreciate Smart Money structure.

She will:

give you consistent order‑block entries,

manage baskets with clear logic,

and enforce your risk rules without flinching.

You still have to choose how much you risk, where you deploy her, and when to let her work the night shift on your capital.

If you’re looking for a one‑click miracle, she’s not your girl.

If you want an EA that behaves like a femme fatale of order blocks – patient, selective, dangerous in the right hands – then Vigil Nora is exactly who you invite onto your chart.​



