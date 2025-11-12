MultiTF Trend
- Indicateurs
- Muhammad Iqbal
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MultiTF Trend: Master Forex Trends with Smart Multi-Timeframe Analysis!
Tired of manual trend analysis that wastes your time? TrendInfoEA is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects and displays market trends (Bullish/Bearish) across multiple timeframes directly on your chart. With intelligent algorithms based on Moving Average (MA) slope and ATR integration for trend strength, this indicator gives you a competitive edge in forex trading – no more switching charts or complex calculations!
Key Features That Set You Ahead:
- Real-Time Trend Detection: Identify bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends based on MA slope. "Strong" trends are flagged when the slope exceeds the ATR threshold for more accurate signals.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Monitor trends on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously – perfect for scalpers to swing traders.
- Full Customization: Adjust MA period, method (SMA/EMA/SMMA), applied price, and ATR settings per timeframe. Control visuals like font, label positions, and remaining candle timer.
- Dynamic Visuals: Color-coded labels on the chart with optional MA values and countdown timers. Auto-updates every 2 seconds (customizable).
- Lightweight and Efficient: Doesn't impact chart performance; works with all brokers and forex symbols.
Why Successful Traders Choose MultiTF Trend?
- Save Time: Focus on precise entries/exits, not basic analysis.
- High Accuracy: Combining MA slope and ATR minimizes false signals, helping you avoid sideways trends.
- Easy to Use: Attach to any chart, set inputs, and see instant results. No additional indicators needed.
- Backtest-Friendly: Compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester for historical validation.
Technical Specifications:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5).
- Main Inputs: Enable/disable per timeframe, MA settings, ATR multiplier, visual options.
- License: One-time purchase, use forever. Free update support.
Don't miss this opportunity! Download MultiTF Trend now and elevate your trading strategy. Free demo available – contact me for details. Forex trading can be profitable, but with the right tools like this, you're ready to win! 🚀
(Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Use this indicator as an aid, not a profit guarantee. Always backtest before live trading.)