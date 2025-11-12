MultiTF Trend: Master Forex Trends with Smart Multi-Timeframe Analysis!

Tired of manual trend analysis that wastes your time? TrendInfoEA is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects and displays market trends (Bullish/Bearish) across multiple timeframes directly on your chart. With intelligent algorithms based on Moving Average (MA) slope and ATR integration for trend strength, this indicator gives you a competitive edge in forex trading – no more switching charts or complex calculations!

Key Features That Set You Ahead:

Real-Time Trend Detection : Identify bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends based on MA slope. "Strong" trends are flagged when the slope exceeds the ATR threshold for more accurate signals.

: Identify bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends based on MA slope. "Strong" trends are flagged when the slope exceeds the ATR threshold for more accurate signals. Multi-Timeframe Support : Monitor trends on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously – perfect for scalpers to swing traders.

: Monitor trends on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously – perfect for scalpers to swing traders. Full Customization : Adjust MA period, method (SMA/EMA/SMMA), applied price, and ATR settings per timeframe. Control visuals like font, label positions, and remaining candle timer.

: Adjust MA period, method (SMA/EMA/SMMA), applied price, and ATR settings per timeframe. Control visuals like font, label positions, and remaining candle timer. Dynamic Visuals : Color-coded labels on the chart with optional MA values and countdown timers. Auto-updates every 2 seconds (customizable).

: Color-coded labels on the chart with optional MA values and countdown timers. Auto-updates every 2 seconds (customizable). Lightweight and Efficient: Doesn't impact chart performance; works with all brokers and forex symbols.

Why Successful Traders Choose MultiTF Trend?

Save Time : Focus on precise entries/exits, not basic analysis.

: Focus on precise entries/exits, not basic analysis. High Accuracy : Combining MA slope and ATR minimizes false signals, helping you avoid sideways trends.

: Combining MA slope and ATR minimizes false signals, helping you avoid sideways trends. Easy to Use : Attach to any chart, set inputs, and see instant results. No additional indicators needed.

: Attach to any chart, set inputs, and see instant results. No additional indicators needed. Backtest-Friendly: Compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester for historical validation.

Technical Specifications:

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MQL5).

: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). Main Inputs : Enable/disable per timeframe, MA settings, ATR multiplier, visual options.

: Enable/disable per timeframe, MA settings, ATR multiplier, visual options. License: One-time purchase, use forever. Free update support.

Don't miss this opportunity! Download MultiTF Trend now and elevate your trading strategy. Free demo available – contact me for details. Forex trading can be profitable, but with the right tools like this, you're ready to win! 🚀

(Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Use this indicator as an aid, not a profit guarantee. Always backtest before live trading.)