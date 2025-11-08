Visual Risk Manager
- Utilitaires
- Fevzi Sariay
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Tired of fumbling with lot size calculations and manually managing every trade? The Visual Risk Manager (VRM) is a professional-grade trading panel designed to streamline your trading and enforce discipline.
This Expert Advisor is not a strategy; it's a powerful utility that allows you to manage your risk and execute trades with unparalleled speed and precision, directly from your chart.
Why You Need the Visual Risk Manager
Stop letting emotions and guesswork control your trading. VRM ensures that every trade you place adheres to your risk management rules. Its intuitive visual interface means you can react to market opportunities instantly, knowing your risk is always protected.
Core Features
Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing: The core of VRM. Set your desired risk (e.g., 1% of your account), draw your Stop Loss line on the chart, and the tool instantly calculates the correct lot size for that trade.
Visual Trade Execution: No more typing in prices. Simply drag and drop the visual Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines. When you're ready, one click executes the trade.
Market & Limit Order Modes: Easily toggle between Market Execution (to enter at the current price) and Limit Execution (to place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders) using the visual lines.
One-Click Position Management:
Close All Trades: Instantly close all open positions for the current symbol.
Close All Pending: Instantly delete all pending orders for the current symbol.
Move to Break-Even: With a single click, move the Stop Loss of all profitable positions to your break-even price.
Advanced Position Modification:
Set SL for All: Draw a single SL line and apply it to all open positions with one click.
Set TP for All: Draw a single TP line and apply it to all open positions with one click.
Real-Time Break-Even Display: The EA automatically calculates and displays the true aggregate break-even price for all open Buy or Sell positions, factoring in commissions and swaps.
Smart Commission & Swap Handling: The break-even calculation and BE-Trade function are smart enough to account for your trading costs (commission and swap), ensuring "break-even" truly means zero loss.