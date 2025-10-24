MTF Candles MT5

Multi-timeframe indicator that overlays higher timeframe candlesticks directly onto your current chart. It helps traders visualize broader market structure and momentum without switching between different timeframes.

The indicator also plots the latest open price from the selected higher timeframe, giving clear insight into key reference levels.

Users can customize the visual appearance through the settings — adjusting candle colors, line styles,to fit their trading layout and preferences.


