Trend break
- Experts
- Yan Jian Luo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Note that the default parameters are for the gold variety!
Trade logic: Confirm the trend direction, place an order to open a position, and aim for high returns with minimal risk!
Please trade on a low-cost, low-spread platform. Before trading with real money, conduct a backtest and use a demo account. Please do not trade directly with real funds and identify suitable trading instruments through testing.
Suggested variety of gold usdjpy gbpjpy gbpusd