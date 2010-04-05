Trend break

Note that the default parameters are for the gold variety!

Trade logic: Confirm the trend direction, place an order to open a position, and aim for high returns with minimal risk!

Please trade on a low-cost, low-spread platform. Before trading with real money, conduct a backtest and use a demo account. Please do not trade directly with real funds and identify suitable trading instruments through testing.

Suggested variety of gold usdjpy gbpjpy gbpusd



















