Xias Gold Trading

In the challenging and opportunistic field of gold investment, we have meticulously crafted a distinctive strategy for you, which will become a powerful assistant in unlocking the door to your wealth.

Automated fund allocation system for scientific management of risks and returns

This strategy is equipped with an advanced automated fund allocation system that can precisely adjust the fund layout based on changes in market trends. In extreme trends, it stops losses with small positions to minimize losses; while in volatile trends, its strong profit-making ability is fully demonstrated, creating substantial returns for you.

Unique position adding strategy to seize profit opportunities

Although the position is doubled after a loss, this operation is carried out after the trend is complete, ensuring that you can maximize profits when returning to the volatile market. With a high winning rate of approximately 70% and the doubling strategy,

Flexible parameter settings to meet different needs

To meet your diverse investment needs, this strategy allows you to calculate the number of opening positions based on your fund situation. All openings start from the minimum of 0.1, and the opening multiplier and the maximum number of holdings are accurately calculated through funds. At the same time, if you want to use this strategy on different cycle charts, you only need to optimize the stop-loss settings to easily achieve it. To avoid confusion when running multiple cycles, you also need to set different MAGICMA values.

15-minute cycle chart for accurately grasping the market pulse

After in-depth research and practical verification, we recommend that you apply this strategy on the 15-minute cycle chart to obtain the most accurate trading signals.

Now, welcome to download and test it, personally experience the outstanding charm of this gold strategy, and embark on your journey of wealth appreciation!

It is recommended to use funds of $300 - $10,000. Not Martingale. One opening position. Open the second position after closing the first.



