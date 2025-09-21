Boom index spike indicator

The indicator is designed to help traders identify high probability buy signal by combining the power of the RSI with additional trend confirmation filters. The indicator provides buy signals and signal exits  for delayed spikes.

All settings are fully optimized and hardcode for Boom 1000 index

Key Features

  • Chart: Boom 1000 index only
  • Timeframe:1 minute  
  • Clear on-chart signals - buy entry point and arrow
  • Non-repainting 
  • Buy signals alerts and push notification

