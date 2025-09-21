Boom index spike indicator
- Indicateurs
- Tadiwa Sam Munyengwa
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 21 septembre 2025
The indicator is designed to help traders identify high probability buy signal by combining the power of the RSI with additional trend confirmation filters. The indicator provides buy signals and signal exits for delayed spikes.
All settings are fully optimized and hardcode for Boom 1000 index
Key Features
- Chart: Boom 1000 index only
- Timeframe:1 minute
- Clear on-chart signals - buy entry point and arrow
- Non-repainting
- Buy signals alerts and push notification