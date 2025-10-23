Boom and crash pro spiker

BOOM AND CRASH SPIKE HUNTER

This indicator is specifically designed for all boom and crash indices. The indicator targets buy spike signals for boom indices and sell spike signals for crash indices. The indicator contains optimized trend filters to target buy spikes in an uptrend and sell spikes in a downtrend. The indicator also adds a grid buy signal to recover some loss of the first buy signal. The indicator also provides exit signals for delayed spikes which can help with risk management. Also, it analyses signals for historical data and displays percentage of good signals provided by the indicator.

 

KEY FEATURES

  • Non-lagging indicator.
  • Non-repaint.
  • Enable/disable alerts and notification options.
  • Trend filter.
  • Exit signals for delayed spikes
  • Chart timeframe (1 minute).
  • All Boom and Crash index charts.
  • Signal analysis
  • Buy and Sell signals alerts
  • Grid Buy signal alerts and notifications
  • Exit signals alerts and notifications

 

INDICATOR SETTINGS

  • All the indicator settings are optimised and hardcoded for each boom and crash index chart
  • The indicator settings will continually be updated therefore continue checking updates for this indicator

!! NOT ALL SIGNAL ARE GOOD, PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT IS REQUIRED TO ARCHIEVE BETTER RESULTS


