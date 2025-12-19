MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner

New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator.
It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips.
This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement.
■ What the system does
The dashboard continuously scans the market for:
► New Daily High / Low
► New Weekly High / Low
► New Monthly High / Low
► New Yearly High / Low
When a new High or Low is formed, the system:
■ Updates the dashboard instantly
■ Records the exact time of the event
■ Triggers alerts (sound, popup, push notification)
■ Displays the precise pip distance to each key level
The result is a complete structural overview of the market, always up to date.
★ Why this is a decisive advantage
Most traders:

  1. watch a single chart
  2. wait for confirmation
  3. trade inside noise

Fox Wave works differently:
► Monitors dozens of markets simultaneously
► Detects structural extremes, not random moves
► Provides context, not just signals
A new High or Low is never random.
It is the point where:
■ Liquidity shifts
■ A new wave is born
■ Market behavior changes
And those moments are exactly what this system isolates.
◆ Trade without sitting at the PC
Thanks to smart notifications:
► No need to watch charts all day
► No need to stay at the platform
► Full awareness directly from your mobile phone
Your phone alerts you only when something structurally important happens.
No noise. No over-alerting. Only meaningful events.
◇ Who this system is for
■ Swing and position traders
■ Systematic traders
■ Prop firm trading
■ Portfolio-based trading approaches
■ Anyone who understands High / Low as the foundation of market structure
⚑ The Fox Wave philosophy
This dashboard was not created as “just another indicator”.
It was designed as a market reality filter.
Fox Wave is built on one simple but uncompromising principle:
The market remembers extremes.
And those who see them early have the advantage.


