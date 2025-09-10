Mean Reversion Adaptive EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading volatile markets using a combination of mean reversion strategy and an adaptive risk management system (Safe Recovery Compounding).

The EA enters trades when price significantly deviates from its statistical averages and filters signals using ADX and trend direction to avoid entering against strong moves.

🔑 Core feature: Adaptive compounding. After each losing trade, risk increases step by step following a predefined sequence, and resets back to the initial risk after the first winning trade. This approach helps recover losses faster and maximizes capital efficiency.

⚙️ Key Features:

✅ Mean Reversion Strategy – based on deviation from average and volatility (StdDev, ATR).

✅ ADX Filter – trades only in the direction of the dominant trend (+DI / –DI).

✅ Adaptive Risk Scaling – Safe Recovery sequence: 1.0%, 1.8%, 2.7%, … up to 17% (maximum risk is fully configurable).

✅ Advanced Volume Control – minimum/maximum lot limits, step alignment, margin check.

✅ Works with Netting and Hedging accounts .

✅ Suitable for Forex pairs (optimized for EurUsd m1)

✅ Compatible with all MT5 brokers.

📊 Main Inputs:

Timeframe – default M1 (can be set manually).

Trading Hours – StartHour / EndHour.

Risk Settings – Risk Percent or Fixed Lot.

Adaptive Compounding – ON/OFF switch.

Indicators – Moving Average, EMA, RSI, StdDev, ATR.

ADX Filter – ON/OFF, period and threshold.

Stop Loss / Take Profit – SL Multiplier & Risk:Reward Ratio.

📌 Recommendations:

Best suited for EURUSD on M1 (you can optimize it according to your preferences)

Always backtest and optimize before live trading.

ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended for optimal results.

For continuous and reliable operation, it is strongly recommended to run the EA on a VPS with stable internet connection and low latency to your broker’s server.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This is automated trading software. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before going live.



