Enhanced MACD Pro

📊 Product Overview

Enhanced MACD Pro is an advanced implementation of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, enhanced with professional features for serious traders. This indicator combines traditional MACD analysis with modern alert systems and visual optimizations.

Why Choose Enhanced MACD Pro?

  • Multiple Alert Systems: 3 different alert modes to catch every trading opportunity
  • Customizable Parameters: Full control over all MACD settings
  • Professional Visualization: 4-color histogram system for instant trend recognition
  • Smart Alert Management: No duplicate alerts with intelligent filtering

Key Features

1. Advanced Alert System

  • Histogram Color Change: Early momentum detection
  • MACD/Signal Cross: Classic crossover signals
  • Zero Line Cross: Trend confirmation alerts
  • Combined Mode: All alerts active simultaneously

2. Visual Enhancements

  • 4-color histogram showing momentum strength
  • Customizable display (show/hide components)
  • Professional color scheme optimized for long trading sessions

3. Flexible Parameters

  • Independently adjustable Fast EMA (default: 12)
  • Independently adjustable Slow EMA (default: 26)
  • Independently adjustable Signal period (default: 9)
  • Choice of MA methods (EMA/SMA)
  • Multiple price types (Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted)

4. Alert Options

  • Sound alerts with custom audio files
  • Popup window notifications
  • Email alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Direction filtering (Buy only/Sell only/Both)

️ Parameter Reference

MACD Parameters

Parameter

Default

Description

Range

Fast EMA Period

12

Fast exponential moving average

1-200

Slow EMA Period

26

Slow exponential moving average

1-200

Signal SMA Period

9

Signal line smoothing period

1-50

Applied Price

Close

Price for calculation

Various

Oscillator MA Method

EMA

MA type for MACD line

EMA/SMA

Signal Line MA Method

EMA

MA type for Signal line

EMA/SMA

Display Settings

Parameter

Default

Description

Show MACD Line

True

Display blue MACD line

Show Signal Line

True

Display orange signal line

Show Histogram

True

Display colored histogram

Alert Settings

Parameter

Default

Description

Enable Alerts

True

Master alert switch

Alert Mode

All Signals

Which signals trigger alerts

Alert Direction

All

Filter by direction

Sound Alert

True

Audio notifications

Popup Alert

True

Screen notifications

Email Alert

False

Email notifications

Push Notification

False

Mobile notifications



📈 Trading Signals Explained

Histogram Colors

Color

Market State

Action

Dark Green

Bullish & Strengthening

Strong Buy

Light Green

Bullish & Weakening

Hold/Caution

Light Pink

Bearish & Weakening

Hold/Caution

Dark Red

Bearish & Strengthening

Strong Sell

Signal Types

1. MACD/Signal Line Cross

  • Golden Cross: MACD crosses above Signal → BUY
  • Death Cross: MACD crosses below Signal → SELL

2. Histogram Zero Cross

  • Above Zero: Histogram turns positive → Bullish trend
  • Below Zero: Histogram turns negative → Bearish trend

3. Histogram Color Change

  • Green to Red: Momentum shift down → Potential SELL
  • Red to Green: Momentum shift up → Potential BUY

💡 Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Classic MACD Trading

Entry Rules:

- BUY: MACD crosses above Signal + Histogram positive

- SELL: MACD crosses below Signal + Histogram negative

 

Exit Rules:

- Close on opposite signal

- Use trailing stop based on ATR

Strategy 2: Divergence Trading

Setup:

- Price makes new high, MACD doesn't → Bearish divergence

- Price makes new low, MACD doesn't → Bullish divergence

 

Entry:

- Wait for MACD/Signal cross confirmation

- Enter on histogram color change

Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Process:

1. Check higher timeframe for trend (H4/D1)

2. Use current timeframe for entry (H1/M30)

3. Use lower timeframe for fine-tuning (M15/M5)

🔧 Advanced Configuration

Recommended Settings by Market

Market Type

Fast

Slow

Signal

Notes

Forex Majors

12

26

9

Standard settings

Forex Crosses

8

21

5

Faster for volatility

Gold/Silver

10

22

7

Balanced for metals

Stock Indices

12

26

9

Standard settings

Crypto (BTC)

8

17

5

Fast settings for 24/7

Commodities

14

28

10

Slower for trends

Alert Configuration

Email Setup

  1. Tools → Options → Email
  2. Configure SMTP server
  3. Test email sending
  4. Enable in indicator

Push Notifications

  1. Tools → Options → Notifications
  2. Add MetaQuotes ID
  3. Install MT5 mobile app
  4. Enable in indicator


Altri dall’autore
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilità
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Impulse System MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicatori
Impulse System MTF – Smarter Multi-Timeframe Trading Trend & Momentum Signals (Inspired by Triple Screen Ideas) Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Impulse System indicator independently developed by the author. Inspired by the Triple Screen methodology described in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator combines trend and momentum signals to help traders identify potential entry and exit points. This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official prod
Force Index MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicatori
Force Index MTF – Power of Volume and Price (Inspired by Elder Concepts) Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Force Index indicator independently developed by the author. Inspired by the concepts in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator measures the power of volume and price across multiple timeframes, providing traders with a tool to analyze market trends. This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official product of Dr. Elder . The Triple Screen Sys
