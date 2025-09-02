Order Book Tilt with Volume Meter

Order Book Tilt with Volume Activity Meter

Real-Time DOM Tilt • Session Bias • Volume Momentum

Overview

Elevate your order-flow analysis with this clean, lightweight MT5 indicator—designed for traders who value clarity and context:

Order Book Tilt (live): Real-time imbalance between sellers and buyers (Depth of Market), smoothed via EMA for actionable clarity.

Session Tilt (running average): Tracks the cumulative bias of the current session—ideal for confirming trend setup vs noise.

Volume Activity (normalized): Measures current per-minute volume against a configurable baseline, highlighting when activity is truly elevated or subdued.

All info is delivered via non-intrusive labels on your chart—no subwindows, no repainting, no visual clutter.

** Key Features**

DOM Tilt Display: ±% scale with neutral zone. Tilt direction and magnitude in real time.

Session Tilt: Auto resets at broker’s midnight or custom server-time. Aggregates tilt over the attachment period.

Volume Meter: Current vs historical volume (adaptive baseline), with Quiet / Normal / Elevated / Spike categorization.

Fully Customizable Inputs: Adjust responsiveness (smoothing, DOM levels), reset behavior, colors, positions, and font.

Performance Safe: Lightweight, timer-driven logic; minimal impact on chart rendering.

Broker-Safe: Gracefully handles absence of DOM—Tilt will show “N/A”, while Volume still functions.

How to Use

Attach to a liquid symbol (e.g. forex, futures). Observe Order Book Tilt for immediate direction bias (bullish vs bearish). Watch Session Tilt to gauge whether intraday tilt is sustained (trend) or drifting (indecision). Use Volume Activity to condition reading—the strongest tilt contexts combine volume + tilt alignment. Combine with standard price action tools (support/resistance, entries) for enhanced decision-making.

Support

Profit Smasher Trading: profitsmasher.com

Profit Smasher AI Assistant: Profit Smasher AI – Algo Strategy Assistant

Why You're Getting Value at $50

You’re not just buying DOM tilt—you're getting a session bias gauge plus volume context, all wrapped in a polished and user-friendly interface. And at this price, it's a no-brainer upgrade over free cluttered tools or unstepped scripts.

Input Highlights

DOM Levels & Neutral Band – Control how many price levels to analyze and the % range treated as “neutral.”

Smoothing Factors – Adjust EMA smoothing separately for Tilt and Volume to make them more reactive or steadier.

Session Reset Options – Reset automatically at broker midnight or at a custom server-time (e.g., 08:00 London, 13:30 New York).

Volume Baseline – Define “normal” activity with customizable lookback minutes, thresholds for Quiet/Normal/Spike, and display caps.

UI Customization – Move labels anywhere on the chart with offsets, font size, and full color control for bullish, bearish, and neutral states.

Download now and track tilt from the first tick to the close!



