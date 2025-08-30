Visual Panther Indicator

Visual Panther: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion

Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Visual Panther, a meticulously engineered trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and control, this tool eliminates guesswork by providing clear, non-repainting signals to help you capture and ride market trends effectively. For just $30, gain a professional-grade tool that could redefine your trading strategy.

The Logic Behind the Panther: A Triple-Filtered Approach

The Visual Panther isn't just another moving average crossover system. Its power lies in a sophisticated, multi-layered algorithm designed to identify strong trends and filter out market noise.

  1. The Dual Moving Average Core: At its heart, the indicator establishes a stable market baseline by calculating the average of two distinct moving averages—a fast MA and a slow MA. Unlike indicators that rely on a single, often erratic MA, this dual-MA core creates a smoothed and more reliable "center of gravity" for the price. This unique approach significantly reduces false signals and whipsaws commonly seen in choppy markets.

  2. The Dynamic Trailing Engine: The core of the signal generation comes from a powerful trailing reverse calculation. Think of this dynamic line as an intelligent, adaptive trailing stop.

    • In an uptrend, the line trails below the price, acting as a dynamic support level. As long as the price remains above this line, the uptrend is considered intact.

    • In a downtrend, the line trails above the price, acting as a dynamic resistance level. The trend is considered bearish as long as the price stays below it.

  3. The Trend Reversal Signal: A signal is generated only when a true trend reversal is detected. This happens when the price makes a decisive move that breaches the trailing line by a specific amount (controlled by the "Max Deviation" setting). This powerful confirmation mechanism ensures that the indicator reacts to significant shifts in market momentum, not just minor fluctuations. When the trend flips from down to up, a clear Buy arrow is plotted. When it flips from up to down, a Sell arrow appears.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Clear and Accurate Signals: Receive unambiguous Buy (lime) and Sell (red) arrows directly on your chart. These signals are non-repainting, giving you the confidence to act on them.

  • Built-in Signal Filter: Avoid over-trading in volatile conditions. The unique "Bars Delay" feature allows you to set a minimum number of bars that must pass before a new signal can appear, ensuring you only take entries on more established trends.

  • Automatic Support and Resistance Levels: When a new trend begins, the indicator automatically plots the previous trend's level as a key support or resistance line. This is invaluable for setting stop-losses or identifying potential breakout or retest zones.

  • Fully Customizable to Your Style: Tailor every aspect of the indicator to fit any market (Forex, stocks, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. Adjust moving average types, periods, signal sensitivity, and visual elements to match your personal trading strategy perfectly.

  • Clean and Professional Interface: Choose exactly what you want to see. With options to toggle the visibility of the moving averages and support/resistance lines, you can maintain a clean chart focused only on the signals.

Who is this for?

The Visual Panther is perfect for:

  • Trend Traders: The core design is built to identify and follow trends for maximum profit.

  • Swing Traders: Ideal for capturing medium-term market movements with reliable entry points.

  • Beginners: The clear, visual signals make it easy to understand market direction.

  • Experienced Traders: The deep level of customization allows advanced users to fine-tune the indicator into a powerful component of their existing system.

Invest in your trading success. Add the Visual Panther to your toolkit today and start trading with more confidence and precision.

Indicator Parameters

  • Primary Moving Average Settings: Customize the Fast and Slow MA Method, Period, and Phase.

  • Signal Engine Settings: Control the Applied Price, the Flat Oscillations Size (sensitivity), and the Max Deviation from the MA to trigger a signal.

  • Signal Settings: Enable or disable the signal delay filter and configure the number of bars to wait between signals. Set the visual offset for the signal arrows.

  • Visual Settings: Show or hide the Fast MA, Slow MA, and Support/Resistance lines. Adjust the size of the signal arrows.

  • Logging Settings: Enable detailed logs for in-depth analysis and debugging.


Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
