Overnight Protector

🛡️ OVERNIGHT SL PROTECTOR — FREE SMART STOP LOSS MANAGER FOR MT5

Protect your trades from overnight volatility, stop hunting, or manual errors — all while keeping full control over your SL levels.

---

✅ FEATURES:

• ⏰ Scheduled SL Removal & Restoration  
  Automatically removes Stop Loss at your chosen hour & minute, and restores it later at a separate time.

• 💾 Auto Backup to CSV  
  Saves all original SL values in a CSV file (Common folder), so even after a crash or restart, your SLs can be restored reliably.

• 🧠 Smart Protection Window  
  Only acts during the configured time range — if you change or remove SL manually outside this window, the EA won’t interfere.

• 🧹 Lightweight & Safe  
  Doesn't interfere with trades outside its active schedule. Your strategies remain untouched unless explicitly managed.

• 🪄 Real-Time Visual Dashboard  
  Uses the `Comment()` function to show monitored positions on the chart, including symbol, type, entry, and SL.

• 🎯 Magic Number Filter  
  Manage only specific trades by setting your desired Magic Number.

---

🔧 HOW TO USE:

1. Attach the EA to any chart (symbol doesn’t matter).
2. Set your SL removal time and restore time.
3. Define the Magic Number to monitor.
4. Done! The EA will quietly manage your SLs while you focus on trading.


💬 WHO IS THIS FOR?

• Overnight traders wanting to hide SL during rollover or low-liquidity hours  
• Scalpers and breakout traders using temporary SL removal  
• Traders concerned about SL manipulation  
• Manual traders looking for extra protection without extra work

---

💡 BONUS:
The EA keeps updating the backup file during the SL removal window — if you change SL manually during that time, it will be saved.

---

🔒 NON-INTRUSIVE & SAFE:
Outside the configured time range, the EA does absolutely nothing — full peace of mind.


