Corporate Order Flow – MT4 Indicator

The Corporate Order Flow indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help traders identify potential institutional trading zones by highlighting areas where major banks and corporations may have placed significant buy or sell orders. This tool offers valuable insights into market sentiment and liquidity, allowing retail traders to align themselves with the "smart money."

The indicator is designed for the EURUSD H4 timeframe.

Key Features:

Detects and displays high-probability institutional order zones.

Highlights areas of potential accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling).

Helps traders understand where large financial institutions are likely entering or exiting the market.

Enhances trading strategies by aligning with possible institutional flow.

Works on all major currency pairs and timeframes.

Use Case:

By visually marking these zones on the chart, the Corporate Order Flow indicator allows traders to make more informed decisions, avoid low-probability setups, and anticipate market reversals or continuations based on the activity of large market participants.

Ideal For:

Traders who want to follow institutional order flow

Those seeking high-quality support/resistance zones

Traders who use supply & demand, smart money, or liquidity-based strategies



