Corporate Order Flow

Corporate Order Flow – MT4 Indicator

The Corporate Order Flow indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help traders identify potential institutional trading zones by highlighting areas where major banks and corporations may have placed significant buy or sell orders. This tool offers valuable insights into market sentiment and liquidity, allowing retail traders to align themselves with the "smart money."

The indicator is designed for the EURUSD H4 timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Detects and displays high-probability institutional order zones.

  • Highlights areas of potential accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling).

  • Helps traders understand where large financial institutions are likely entering or exiting the market.

  • Enhances trading strategies by aligning with possible institutional flow.

  • Works on all major currency pairs and timeframes.

Use Case:
By visually marking these zones on the chart, the Corporate Order Flow indicator allows traders to make more informed decisions, avoid low-probability setups, and anticipate market reversals or continuations based on the activity of large market participants.

Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow institutional order flow

  • Those seeking high-quality support/resistance zones

  • Traders who use supply & demand, smart money, or liquidity-based strategies


Positive Volume Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) MetaTrader 4 The Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) is a useful technical indicator available in MetaTrader 4. As part of the oscillator category, it focuses on volume fluctuations to anticipate potential price movements. This indicator displays two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with periods of 10 and 2 within its dedicated window. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |   Positive Volume Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products By  Tradin
FREE
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to visually detect and display butterfly patterns on MetaTrader 4 charts, highlighting potential price reversal zones. A distinctive feature of this pattern is that point "D" extends beyond the initial point "X." The appearance of the butterfly pattern typically signals the conclusion of the current trend and the potential beginning of a new directional move. This indicator displays
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
QualifiedEngulfing, ProEngulfing Göstergesi'nin ücretsiz sürümüdür. ProEngulfing , Advance Engulf Göstergesi'nin ücretli sürümüdür. İndirin buradan. ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz ve ücretli sürümleri arasındaki fark nedir? Ücretsiz sürümünde bir gün içinde bir sinyal kısıtlaması bulunmaktadır. QualifiedEngulfing Tanıtımı - MT4 İçin Profesyonel Engulf Deseni Göstergeniz QualifiedEngulfing ile precision gücünü serbest bırakın; forex piyasasındaki nitelikli engulf desenlerini belirlemek ve vurgulamak i
FREE
Center of Gravity Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator MetaTrader 4 The  Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator  is a non-lagging oscillator designed for  MetaTrader 4 (MT4)  that enables rapid identification of price reversal points. It operates using two oscillator lines: a  red line , which generates the confirmation signal, and a  blue line , which verifies the trend direction. A  trend reversal signal  is triggered when the red line crosses the blue line. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installat
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Smart FVG (MT4) — Fair Value Gap Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a   visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automatic FVG detection and clear chart an
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Stochastic RSI Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Stochastic-RSI Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is an advanced indicator available in MetaTrader 4 that merges two widely used tools: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator. It is specifically designed to detect overbought and oversold conditions with greater sensitivity than the standard RSI. The StochRSI features a blue line representing the RSI and a red dashed line representing the %D line of the Stochastic Oscillator. Readings below 20 indica
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Liquidity Finder MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Liquidity Finder Indicator MT4 The Liquidity Finder Indicator MT4 is a powerful tool integrated into MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in detecting zones of high liquidity concentration. This indicator automatically highlights both dynamic (angled) and static (horizontal, dotted) trend lines, offering insight into areas where price is likely to react. Static lines often align with significant chart patterns like Double Tops or Double Bottoms, acting as key markers for potential liquidity
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 için Koala Supply Demand Göstergesi Tanıtımı: Koala Supply Demand Göstergesi'ne hoş geldiniz. Bu göstergeler, kesintisiz arz ve talep bölgelerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, tüccarın piyasayı bölge alanları olarak görmesine yardımcı olabilir; fiyatın bazı güçlü bölgelere nasıl saygı gösterdiğini görebilirsiniz. Ayrıca bu gösterge, bölgeler içinde oluşturulan fiyat hareketi sinyallerini de gösterebilir.  Mql5 Topluluğunda Koala Trading Solution Kanalına  katılın ve
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Göstergeler
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Price Volume Divergence Indicator is one of the simplest tools for detecting and trading volume divergences in financial markets. This MT4 signal and forecast indicator automatically identifies both classic and hidden divergences, displaying trading signals directly on the chart.  Bullish signals are marked in blue , while bearish signals are shown in purple . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Price Volume Di
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced tool in technical analysis that relies on Fibonacci ratios to identify potential price reversal zones. This pattern is used by traders to spot precise turning points in the market. The structure consists of five key points: X, A, B, C, and D, and can appear in both bullish and bearish trends. In bullish formations, it resembles the letter "M", while in bearish setups, the pattern forms a
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Göstergeler
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 The Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 indicator is a specialized analytical solution built on the ICT methodology for MetaTrader 4. It applies the concept of Precision Swing Points to identify potential market shifts with accuracy. By monitoring divergence and convergence patterns in candle closings between two or more correlated instruments, the indicator highlights signals using color-coded arrows directly on the chart. A key
FREE
Donchain Channel Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Donchain Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Donchain Channel indicator, available on MetaTrader 4, is designed to identify the beginning of trends during market retracements and pullbacks. It plots channels based on the highet high and lowest low over a user-defined period. A breakout above the upper band signals a buying opportunity, while a breakout below the lower band indicates a sell signal.This tool is particularly useful in trending and volatile markets but may perform less effectively in
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Göstergeler
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MT4 The Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 marks important zones on the chart where price has historically reacted. These zones often act as support or resistance, or represent supply and demand areas. The indicator uses a color-coded system to visually display rounded price levels directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFind
FREE
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 The Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 is a technical analysis utility developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies dynamic support and resistance zones based on price swings. This tool integrates well with MACD and determines three recent pivot points to draw a trio of parallel lines forming a pitchfork shape. The central median line of the pitchfork is a crucial level—acting as either a potential reversal points or confirming a trend continuation when breac
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator automatically identifies and draws patterns using price structure analysis algorithms combined with Fibonacci ratios. This harmonic pattern is essentially the inverse of the traditional Bat pattern. While the Bat pattern is designed to pinpoint a strong reversal zone after a significant retracement, the Anti Bat pattern represents a shallower correction, with price reversals occurring at different Fibonacci ratios co
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Göstergeler
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Magic Supply Demand MT4
- Reni
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Magic Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and   the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input!   This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with   min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not. The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger.   You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTra
FREE
