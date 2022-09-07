True Supply Demands Alert

ScalperX Pro Mustafa Sabir Indicateurs

First of all, it is worth highlighting here that this Trading Indicator is Non Repainting, Non Redrawing and Non Lagging, which makes it ideal for manual trading. Never repaint and recalculate Once an arrow appears it never disappears, the signal comes at the opening of the new candle You will now be more profitable with this indicator The indicator will alert you when an arrow appears You can do swing trading or scalping trading The indicator helps you identify the trend Can be optimized acros