GoldMahalaxmi - Pass any funded challange using this EA.

Please Find below instructions for using this EA-

-This EA only works with XAU/USD and 15 Min Time Frame.

-Dont Chnage default settings other than Take profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop Loss.

-set Take Profit:3000, Stop Loss: 1000, Trailing SL: 1000.

-Use this EA to pass any funded account within a month.

-for passing funded challange always start from 1st date of month.

-dont disturb this EA and use always with VPS.

-If you have huge funds then use this EA for one Year for best results.

-dont disturb or manually inrervert it may affect the EA performance.

-Please find attached screenshots for input settings and results.



