IntraScalpermt4

IntraScalpermt4 Indicator is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles.
At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level—a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities.

The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action behavior.

The system combines precisely engineered trend lines with these calculated levels, creating a powerful and highly effective trading framework.

IntraScalper also features built-in signal generation and a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to view potential profits and losses directly on your screen—bringing clarity, confidence, and consistency to your trading decisions.


IntraScalper EA comming soon for MT5 any account with 3 built-in strategy.

추천 제품
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
지표
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
지표
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
BioStars
Sabina Fik
지표
The "BioStar" indicator is an innovative tool for trend analysis on the Forex market. It has unique capabilities and a wide range of settings that will help traders make informed decisions when trading. This indicator is based on the analysis of the market trend and helps to identify the direction of price movement. It uses various mathematical algorithms and statistical methods to determine the strength and stability of the trend in the market. One of the key features of the "BioStar" indica
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
지표
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
지표
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Experts
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
세계적인 바이너리 옵션 거래에서는 정확한 시장 분석과 전략적인 의사 결정이 핵심입니다. 수익성 있는 기회를 찾아내는 뛰어난 거래 지표를 찾는 여정은 끝이 없습니다. 비밀 지표(Secret Indicator)가 등장합니다 - 최고이며 강력한 MT4 바이너리 옵션 거래 도구로서의 명성을 얻은 주목할 만한 도구입니다. 비밀 지표는 경험있는 트레이더와 전문 프로그래머들로 구성된 팀에 의해 수년간의 세심한 연구, 개발 및 테스트를 통해 만들어졌습니다. 독특한 알고리즘과 고급 수학적 모델은 바이너리 옵션의 빠른 속도로 변동하는 세계에서 트레이더에게 무적의 이점을 제공하기 위해 정교하게 조정되었습니다. 비밀 지표를 다른 거래 지표와 구분 짓는 특징은 놀라운 정확도로 수익성 있는 거래 기회를 발견하는 능력입니다. 이 신호는 강력한 기술적 지표, 가격 행동 분석 및 시장 감성 평가의 조합에서 유도됩니다. 이 다각적 접근법은 비밀 지표가 단기 변동과 장기 추세 모두를 포착하여 트레이더에게 시장의
Dr Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
Dr Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You won’t find a proprietary indicator like this anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies. Are you already tired of constant ups and downs? You shouldn’t fall victim to unstable m
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
The Daily Trader
Remi Passanello
지표
데일리 트레이더   이 표시기는 RPTrade Pro 솔루션 시스템의 일부입니다. Daily Trader는 통계만을 사용하는 일일 지표입니다. 누구나 사용할 수 있도록 설계되었으며 거래의 절대 초보자도 사용할 수 있습니다. 다시 칠하지 마십시오. 표시는 닫기에서 닫기로 제공됩니다. 단독으로 사용하도록 설계되어 다른 표시기가 필요하지 않습니다. 명확하고 간단한 표시를 제공합니다. 어떻게 작동합니까 통계 시스템은 이력을 분석하여 기호 동작에서 중복성을 찾습니다. 거래는 하나씩 표시되며 동시에 두 거래가 없습니다. IT는 다음을 나타냅니다. 거래를 할 때 이익실현을 어디에 둘 것인가 앞으로 24시간 동안 어떤 거래를 해야 할까요? 공장 FX 쌍, 지수, 금속, 선물 또는 기타와 같은 모든 상품. H1에만 모든 중개인과 함께. (낮은 스프레드는 더 많은 핍을 남깁니다) 특징 신뢰할 수 있는 매수/매도 신호. 매우 간단한 입력. 온스크린 알림 + 푸시 알림 + 이메일 알림 모든 알
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
The Glaze of God
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
The Glaze of God is a premium market perception indicator designed for traders who make informed decisions rather than following signals blindly. The indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell. It shows what the market is doing at the moment. WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS ️ Current market mode (Trend / Range / Transition) ️ Market balance zone (Fair Value Area) ️ Presence or absence of momentum ️ Moments when trading makes sense ️ Moments when the best decision is to do nothing KEY
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
지표
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
지표
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
지표
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
지표
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
지표의 목적: 오라클 플로우는 기술적 지표와 필터를 조합하여 매수/매도 시장 진입 시점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 차트에 화살표를 표시하여 추세 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타냅니다. 주요 사용 요소: 지수 이동 평균(EMA): - 두 기간 사용: 빠른(Faster)과 느린(Slower) - 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 교차점을 식별하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI(상대 강도 지수): - 추세 강도 평가. 50 수준을 넘을 때 신호가 생성되어 강세/약세 우위 변화를 나타냅니다. 불 파워와 베어 파워: - 강세와 약세 사이의 불균형을 판단하여 신호 필터링을 강화합니다. 볼린저 밴드: - 채널 외부 가격 움직임을 확인합니다. 변동성 필터링: 지표는 캔들의 평균 범위(고가-저가)를 계산하여 진입점을 정교화합니다. 신호 형성 조건: 매수 신호(파란색 아래쪽 화살표): 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA 위에 위치하여
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
지표
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
제작자의 제품 더 보기
IntraScalper
Mangesh Popat Ubale
지표
IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action
IntraScalperEA
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Experts
IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy)  IntraScalper EA  is a professionally designed for calculated  level-based trading.  At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day. This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and  fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries.  Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변