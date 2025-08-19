IntraScalpermt4

IntraScalpermt4 Indicator is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles.
At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level—a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities.

The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action behavior.

The system combines precisely engineered trend lines with these calculated levels, creating a powerful and highly effective trading framework.

IntraScalper also features built-in signal generation and a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to view potential profits and losses directly on your screen—bringing clarity, confidence, and consistency to your trading decisions.


IntraScalper EA comming soon for MT5 any account with 3 built-in strategy.

Рекомендуем также
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Индикаторы
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
BioStars
Sabina Fik
Индикаторы
Индикатор "BioStar" представляет собой инновационный инструмент для анализа тренда на рынке Форекс. Он обладает уникальными возможностями и широким набором настроек, которые помогут трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения при торговле. Этот индикатор основан на анализе рыночного тренда и помогает выявлять направление движения цен. Он использует различные математические алгоритмы и статистические методы для определения силы и устойчивости тренда на рынке. Одной из ключевых особенностей индика
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Ночной Призрак - Стрелочный индикатор для Бинарных опционов. Это надежный помощник вам в будущем! -Отсутствует перерисовка на графике -Работает отлично на валютных парах EUR/USD! -Точность индикатора до 90% (Особенно ночью) -Не нужно долго настраивать (Настроено идеально для Бинарных Опционов) -Не опаздывающие сигналы -Появление сигнала на текущей свече -Идеально подходит для периода М1 (Не Больше!) -Удобный для глаз цвет свечей (Красный и Синий) -Установлен Алерт  Работа с ним: -Синяя стрелка
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Индикаторы
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
HorizonFX
Gabriel Gomes
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Мы представляем HorizonFX, инновационный рыночный осциллятор, разработанный с точностью для трейдеров Forex, ищущих конкурентное преимущество. Созданный на основе собственной формулы, HorizonFX выходит за рамки традиционных метрик, предоставляя убедительные сигналы купли и продажи, которые помогают с большей точностью идентифицировать движения рынка. Особенности HorizonFX: Уникальный Расчет: Использует уникальное сочетание рыночных переменных и продвинутой математики для генерации своих колеблющ
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Индикаторы
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry — это мощная система торговли по ценовому действию, построенная на одной из самых популярных и широко известных стратегий среди трейдеров: стратегия прорыва! Этот индикатор выдает кристально чистые сигналы покупки и продажи, основанные на прорывах ключевых зон поддержки и сопротивления. В отличие от типичных индикаторов прорыва, он использует расширенные вычисления для точного подтверждения прорыва! Когда происходит прорыв, в
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Индикаторы
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Эксперты
Используется в ручной торговле для блокировки убытков при любом движении цены против трейдера. Позволяет прибыли расти при движении цены в нужном направлении. Может локировать одну позицию или сетку. Помогает другим роботам уменьшить просадку путем локирования. Принцип работы Вместо традиционного стоп-лосса трейдер вручную устанавливает линию начального локирования этого робота. Робот следит за поведением цены относительно этой линии. Если цена идет против трейдера, то робот производит локиро
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
В мире торговли бинарными опционами, где точный анализ рынка и стратегическое принятие решений играют решающую роль, поиск идеального индикатора, способного открывать прибыльные возможности, никогда не прекращается. Введите Secret Indicator – удивительный инструмент для торговли бинарными опционами MT4, заслуживший репутацию лучшего и самого мощного в своем классе. Secret Indicator – результат многолетних тщательных исследований, разработки и тестирования командой опытных трейдеров и экспертны
Dr Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Dr Trend - это трендовый индикатор для торговой платформы MetaTrader 4. Данный индикатор позволяет находить наиболее вероятные точки разворота тренда. Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете. Простая, но эффектиная система для определения форекс-тренда. По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента. Работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах. Вы уже устали от постоянных взлетов и падений? Не стоит становится жертвой неустойчивых движений рынк
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор представляет собой многофункциональный инструмент технического анализа, основанный на сочетании адаптивной экспоненциальной скользящей средней и волатильностных фильтров, рассчитанных по среднему истинному диапазону (ATR). Он построен таким образом, чтобы максимально точно идентифицировать текущее направление движения цены, выделять ключевые участки перелома тенденции и визуализировать потенциальные разворотные зоны. В основе алгоритма лежит динамическое построение трендовой лен
The Daily Trader
Remi Passanello
Индикаторы
Ежедневный трейдер   Этот индикатор является частью систем RPTrade Pro Solutions. Daily Trader — это дневной индикатор, использующий только статистику. Он предназначен для использования любым, даже абсолютный новичок в торговле может использовать его. НИКОГДА не перекрашивает. Показания даны от близкого к близкому. Предназначен для использования в одиночку, никаких других индикаторов не требуется. Дает вам четкие и простые указания Как это работает Статистическая система анализирует историю,
С этим продуктом покупают
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Индикаторы
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Техническая торговая система "BB Reversal Arrows" разработана с целью прогнозирования реверсных точек для принятия торговых решений. Текущая рыночная ситуация анализируется индикатором и структурируется под несколько критериев:  Ожидание разворотных моментов, потенциальные разворотные точки, сигналы покупки и продажи. Индикатор не содержит лишнюю информацию, имеет визуальный понятный интерфейс, позволяя трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения. Все стрелки появляются по закрытию свечи, без пере
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Индикаторы
"Dragon's Tail" представляет собой интегрированную торговую систему, а не просто индикатор. Эта система анализирует каждую свечу по минутам, что особенно эффективно в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Система "Dragon's Tail" определяет ключевые моменты на рынке, обозначенные как "сражения быков и медведей". Основываясь на этих "сражениях", система дает рекомендации по направлению сделки. В случае появления стрелки на графике, это сигнализирует о возможности открытия двух сделок в указанном н
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
Это простая стратегия, основанная на уровнях ПРОРЫВА и ФИБОНАЧЧИ. После прорыва, либо рынок продолжает движение сразу к уровням 161, 261 и 423 или откатывается к уровню 50% (также называемому коррекцией) и после этого, скорее всего, продолжает движение в исходном направлении к уровням 161, 261 и 423. Ключом системы является обнаружение бара прорыва, обозначенного зеленым (ВЕРХНИЙ ТРЕНД) или красным (НИЖНИЙ ТРЕНД) прямоугольным объектом. В момент пробоя целевые уровни Фибоначчи рассчитывают
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Индикаторы
Индикатор EasyWay TradePanel для МТ4 - это торговые помощники для ручной торговли любой валютой на Форекс и Криптовалутой как Биткойн, Етериум, Лайткойн и другими. Также EasyWay можно использовать для Золата,Сребра и Акции,Петрол . При установке на график в выбранном вами таймфрейме и торговом инструменте индикатор автоматически рисует следующие пользовательские индикаторы, используемые в торговой стратегии EasyWayTradePanel. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_Channel_Indicator, 3) Buy
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Индикаторы
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Способ применения Pair Trading Station Рекомендуется использовать Pair Trading Station на таймфрейме H1 с любой валютной парой. Чтобы получить сигналы на покупку и продажу, следуйте указанным ниже инструкциям по применению Pair Trading Station в терминале MetaTrader. При загрузке Pair Trading Station на график индикатор оценит доступные исторические данные на вашей платформе MetaTrader для каждой валютной пары. В самой начале на графике отобразятся исторические данные, доступные для каждой валют
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Индикаторы
Назначение индикатора Oracle Flow – предназначен для поиска точек входа в рынок BUY/SELL на основе комбинации нескольких технических индикаторов и фильтров. Индикатор выводит стрелки на график, сигнализируя о возможных разворотах или продолжении тренда,  ️ Основные используемые элементы: Скользящие средние (EMA) – используются два периода: Faster и Slower. С их помощью фиксируются пересечения, подтверждающие силу движения. RSI (Relative Strength Index) – оценивает силу тренда. Сигнал фо
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Индикаторы
Dual Momentum  – это современный стрелочный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, созданный специально для точного определения разворотов рынка и сильных импульсных движений. Индикатор основан на сочетании двух мощных осцилляторов – Williams %R и RSI, что позволяет фильтровать шум и выдавать более надёжные сигналы. Благодаря этому Dual Momentum указывает только ключевые точки входа, когда вероятность успешной сделки максимально высока. Основные преимущества: Без перерисовки – сигналы остаются на
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Индикаторы
Stochastic Oscillator - один из самых популярных и точных осцилляторов, широко используемых трейдерами для определения зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Хотя индикатор Stochastic отлично работает в определенные периоды рынка, он не может генерировать прибыльные сигналы, когда состояние рынка меняется, и, следовательно, выдает неправильные сигналы, которые могут привести к большим потерям. Вы когда-нибудь задумывались об адаптивном индикаторе Stochastic, который адаптирует период расчета в с
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
Другие продукты этого автора
IntraScalper
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Индикаторы
IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action
IntraScalperEA
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Эксперты
IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy)  IntraScalper EA  is a professionally designed for calculated  level-based trading.  At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day. This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and  fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries.  Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв