Neuromios is a modern trading advisor based on a neural network with a unique architecture.

This version works with the EURUSD pair on a daily period. Transactions are opened no more than once a day at the opening of the day, which reduces the technical requirements for equipment and continuity of communication. Even if there was no connection at the opening of the day or the advisor was not working, the transaction will be made at the first opportunity if the signal is still valid and the price is within the specified deviation.Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated and set for each transaction at the moment of opening. It is possible to set a trailing stop, automatic transfer of the stop to breakeven and forced closure of the position after a certain time.

When Money Management is enabled, the volume is calculated depending on the margin requirements and available funds in the account. The parameters set the percentage of funds that can be used for margin, limiting the maximum margin and volume.

During operation, the log displays information about signals, parameters for opening trades and their support. The result of the neural network's assessment of the current market state is displayed in the log every hour. Thus, by the beginning of a new day, you can have an idea of the future trade.

Data from Admiral Markets servers for the last 8 years was used to train the network. The advisor also works well with other brokers. In particular, tests were conducted with ICMarkets and FxPro.

The advisor is ready to work without additional settings.

By default, Money Management is disabled ("Enable Money Management" = false) and a fixed lot size of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1). When enabling Money Management ("Enable Money Management" = true), keep in mind that margin requirements depend on leverage: the higher the leverage, the lower the required margin, and, accordingly, the larger the position size and the greater the risk. Therefore, it's important to pay attention to the percentage used for margin. By default, it's set to 10% of the balance ("Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = 10).

When launched, the advisor creates a file with the network model in the common folder:

Common\Files\Neuromios\Neuromios.net

By default, the file is re-created upon each launch. When setting the "Force Model Resource write" parameter = false, the file will not be re-created upon repeated launches if it exists.

Basic parameters

Instrument: EURUSD

Working period: D1

Minimum balance: 100 USD (recommended: 1000 USD)

Minimum leverage: 1:25 (recommended: 1:100)

Installation

Drag the EA to the EURUSD, D1 chart and enable trading.

By default a fixed lot size of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1)

To enable Money Management, set the following parameters:

"Enable Money Management" = true

"Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = [percentage]



Risk warning:

Good results demonstrated by the EA in the past do not guarantee the same results in the future. You should not risk funds that you cannot afford to lose.



