SMC Drawing tool

Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester.

To see it in action, you can download the demo version.

SMC Drawing Tool User Guide

Function Overview

The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features.

Main Functions

Drawing Tools

  • Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
  • Rectangle (A key): Draws rectangular zones, suitable for marking OB/FVG.
  • Fibonacci Retracement (T key): Draws Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Fibonacci Channel (H key): Draws Fibonacci channels.

Smart Labeling System

  • Structure Labels (E key): Marks structural points like MSS, BOS, IDM, etc.
  • Liquidity Labels (R key): Marks buyside/sellside liquidity.
  • Swing Labels (T key): Marks swing highs and lows.
  • OB Labels (D key): Marks Order Blocks.
  • FVG Labels (F key): Marks Fair Value Gaps.

Advanced Features

  • Price Snapping (G key): Toggles between Strong/Weak snap modes to automatically snap to candlestick prices.
  • Multi-Timeframe Display: Objects drawn on higher timeframes are automatically displayed on lower timeframes.
  • Chart Synchronization: Automatically syncs objects between multiple charts of the same symbol.
  • Timeframe Linkage: High and low timeframe charts are automatically linked and switch together.

How to Use

Basic Drawing Workflow

  1. Press a hotkey to activate a tool (e.g., Q for Trendline).
  2. Click on the chart to set the starting point.
  3. Move the mouse to the endpoint and click again to complete the drawing.
  4. Use label hotkeys to add labels (e.g., E for Structure Labels).
  5. Press W to toggle the label's direction and S to toggle the rectangle's direction.

Editing Labels

  • Hold the Alt key and click on a line to edit its label text.
  • Enter your custom text in the pop-up dialog box.
  • Press the ESC key to cancel editing.

Quick Operations

  • ESC key: Cancel the current operation or deselect an object.
  • P key: Save a chart template.
  • G key: Toggle the price snapping mode.

Parameter Settings

Timeframe Linkage Settings

  • EnableLinkage: Enables/disables the chart linkage feature.
  • ChartRole: Sets the current chart's role (High Timeframe / Low Timeframe).

Appearance Settings

  • ChangeChartAppearance: Enables/disables changes to the chart's appearance.
  • BackgroundColor: Background color.
  • ForegroundColor: Foreground color.
  • Candlestick color settings (Bullish/Bearish border and body colors).

Hotkey Customization

All tools and functions support customizable hotkeys:

  • Drawing tool hotkeys (Line, Rectangle, Fibonacci, etc.).
  • Label hotkeys (Structure, Liquidity, OB, FVG, etc.).
  • Function hotkeys (Snapping mode, Save template, etc.).

Style Configuration

  • Temporary Line Style: Font size, color, width, and style.
  • Temporary Rectangle Style: Label color, rectangle color, width, and style.
  • Label Styles: Color and style configuration for each label type.
  • Fibonacci Style: Bullish/Bearish colors and line width settings.

Snapping Settings

  • SnapDistancePixels: Snapping distance in pixels.
  • Supports both Weak Snap and Strong Snap modes.

Synchronization Settings

  • Toggles for syncing object creation, modification, and deletion.
  • Supports real-time synchronization across charts.

Notes

  1. For first-time use, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the basic hotkeys.
  2. The Timeframe Linkage feature requires setting the role for each linked chart separately.
  3. When customizing hotkeys, avoid conflicts with MT5's default system shortcuts.
  4. The "Save Template" function saves all current chart settings and drawn objects.
