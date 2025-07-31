KReplay

Candlestick Replay Tool - Professional Backtesting & Practice Assistant

The Candlestick Replay Tool is a powerful indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It allows you to replay historical market data in an isolated simulation environment, making it the ideal choice for backtesting trading strategies, reviewing past market movements, and improving your trading intuition. The tool supports loading custom indicators and enables multi-timeframe synchronized replay by loading it onto multiple chart windows.

Product Features

Interactive Control Panel
The tool features an intuitive interactive control panel. You can start or stop the candlestick replay with a single click using the Play/Pause (> / ||) button and dynamically adjust the replay speed from 0.3x to 10x at any time via the Speed Control menu. For detailed analysis, use the Step Forward (>>) function to advance one bar at a time on the current timeframe. The Jump to Time (+) feature allows you to quickly navigate to any historical point on the chart to begin your replay. When finished, simply click Go to Live to exit the replay mode and return to the real-time chart.

High-Precision Data Simulation Engine
To ensure the authenticity of the replay, all candlesticks are constructed tick-by-tick from genuine M1 (1-minute) historical data. This guarantees the precision of the replay on any higher timeframe, such as H1 or D1. The engine intelligently identifies and automatically skips periods with no data, like weekends and holidays, taking you directly to the next trading day and saving valuable review time. Additionally, the tool displays a simulated Ask Line in real-time to provide a more realistic trading environment simulation.

User Guide

Before first use, a one-time initial setup is recommended: in your MT5 terminal, navigate to "Tools" > "Options" > "Charts," and set the "Max bars in chart" to a large value (or "Unlimited"). Then, restart the MT5 client. After setup, load this indicator onto a chart. To start your session, click the "Jump to" (+) button and select a historical point on the chart. Once positioned, press the "Play" (>) button to begin the replay. During the process, you can pause, adjust the speed, or step forward manually at any time. When your review is complete, click the "Live" button or simply remove the indicator from the chart to restore it to real-time mode.

Input Parameters

Main Parameters

  • HistoryBarsToCopy : (Default: 500,000) - The number of M1 history bars to load for the replay. This value determines the amount of historical data you can look back on. A larger number allows for a longer replay period but consumes more memory during initialization. The recommended range is between 100,000 and 1,000,000.

Replay Settings

  • Core settings such as Replay Speed and Timeframe are controlled directly from the visual panel on the chart, eliminating the need to preset them in the parameters window and offering maximum flexibility.
Filtrer:
Tanapon Sanguanrat
342
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.08.22 14:14 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis