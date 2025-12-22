Masaniello Trade Assistant MT5

using this tool you can manage risk by via app this is massionolo calculator i have built this fro free i have give video tutorial watch that and seting this in your computer so this automatic sysytem only you have to drag and drop rr that and place order by phone app so now it is very easy and stree free automatated sysytem so once download and parctice on it we provided 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lotcalculator.app

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuslfv5r6apUZ0p-aOoTLJ2pJPNJc-1nG

Plus de l'auteur
PrecisionScalperPRO
Adavesh Ambi
Experts
I have developed Masenellio Ea Automated Contact for Purchase  https://t.me/Fxsmctu Precision Scalper PRO is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across major forex pairs. With advanced multi-indicator confluence and strict risk management, it ensures accurate entries and controlled exits. Ideal for traders seeking precision, speed, and adaptability. Just market watch now login 1100064335 Server Justmarkets demo2 Password Invest@12 https://one.ju
Masaniello Risk Manager
Adavesh Ambi
Utilitaires
https://youtu.be/P8x0ZxYflic --- ## **MASANIELLO PRO EA - Professional Money Management Trading System** ### **DESCRIPTION FOR MQL5 MARKETPLACE:** **Masaniello Pro EA** is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines the legendary Masaniello money management system with advanced visual trading tools. Perfect for traders of all levels who want to automate risk management and execute trades with precision. ### **KEY FEATURES:** ** Masaniello Money Management System** - Automatic bet progres
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis