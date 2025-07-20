Mantis Shrimp Convergence MT4
- Indicateurs
- Andrei Vasilescu
- Version: 3.40
- Mise à jour: 28 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
📈 Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC)
A new way to see market momentum — no lag, no confusion.
🔍 What is MSC?
Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) is a powerful non-repainting oscillator, inspired by the logic of MACD but rebuilt for modern trading: zero lag, no false divergences, and dual-line precision. Designed for traders who demand clarity, speed, and reliability, MSC reveals momentum shifts with unmatched visual and structural accuracy.
🔧 How it Works
MSC uses two signal lines — Fast and Slow, unlike MACD which relies on a single moving average-based signal line. The Fast/Slow crossovers serve as high-precision trading signals, helping identify early trend shifts without the delay of traditional MA logic.
In addition, MSC includes a 4-color histogram that reflects true momentum convergence, not just price/indicator divergence:
This dual-layered system — signal line crossover + histogram clarity — gives traders both entry signals and momentum context at a glance.
🚀 Why is MSC Better Than MACD?
✅ Dual Signal Lines – MSC uses Fast and Slow signal lines to generate crossover signals that are more accurate and responsive than MACD’s single-line logic.
✅ No Lag – MSC avoids the delayed reactions of moving averages by working directly with price convergence.
✅ No Divergences – Traditional divergence setups are often subjective and misleading — MSC focuses on actual momentum behavior.
✅ Zero Line Matters – Crossings above or below the zero line are meaningful and often coincide with real trend beginnings.
✅ Cycle-Based Reset – MSC resets convergence based on user-defined cycle timeframes (1D, 1W, 1M, 3M, 6M, 1Y), aligning signals with natural market phases.
✅ No Histogram Noise – Just clear structure that makes momentum direction and strength immediately obvious.
💼 How to Trade It
There are two main methods to trade using MSC:
Fast/Slow Signal Line Crossovers
- When the Fast Line crosses above the Slow Line + RenkoMean confirmation → Buy Signal
- When the Fast Line crosses below the Slow Line + RenkoMean confirmation → Sell Signal
These signals are immediate, smooth, and reliable — perfect for trend entries and exits.
Zero Line Breakouts (Histogram-Based)
- Histogram crossing the zero line upward → Start of bullish momentum
- Histogram crossing the zero line downward → Start of bearish momentum
When aligned with the signal line crossovers and RenkoMean confirmation, these breakouts offer high-confidence trading setups.
Together, these tools reduce noise, filter false starts, and support consistent trading across all instruments and timeframes.
✅ Summary: MSC vs. MACD
|Feature
|MSC
|MACD
|Lag
|❌ None
|✅ Yes
|Divergences
|❌ None
|✅ Yes
|Signal Lines
|✅ Dual (Fast & Slow)
|❌ Single Line
|Zero Line Power
|✅ Strong
|❌ Weak
|Visual Clarity
|✅ 4-Color Histogram
|❌ Neutral Histogram
|Signal Reliability
|✅ High
|❌ Inconsistent
✅ MSC Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|View Mode
|Switch between chart view and 6-timeframe panel
|Cycle TimeFrame
|Reset period for convergence cycles
|Signal MA Method
|Moving average type for signal lines
|Signal Fast Period
|Period for Fast signal line
|Signal Slow Period
|Period for Slow signal line
|Up Signal Color
|Color for bullish crossover line
|Down Signal Color
|Color for bearish crossover line
|Strong Up Color
|Histogram color for rising momentum
|Weak Up Color
|Histogram color for fading uptrend
|Strong Down Color
|Histogram color for falling momentum
|Weak Down Color
|Histogram color for fading downtrend
|Tick Writer Color
|Text color for Tick Writer sub-window
|Convergence Width
|Thickness of histogram bars
|Signal Width
|Line thickness for signal lines
|RenkoMean Candle Size
|Size of each synthetic brick (in points)
|Save To File
|If true, Strategy Tester provides 1440 candles of historical data
(Use date: From {1st of Mth}, To {tomorrow}) for live charts
📈 Conclusion
Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, MSC helps you anticipate momentum shifts with precision, confidence, and clarity.
See the market like never before — see what the Mantis Shrimp sees.
🔧 How to Test MSC Together with MACD in Strategy Tester (MT4)
To visualize the Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) indicator alongside MACD in the MT4 Strategy Tester, follow these steps:
|Step
|Action
|1. Prepare a clean chart
|Open a new chart in MT4 (e.g., EURUSD, H1)
Add MACD to the chart
Adjust colors, styles, and scaling as you prefer
|2. Save it as the test template
|Right-click on the chart → Templates → Save Template
Save it with the exact name: tester.tpl
|3. Run Strategy Tester with MSC
|Open the Strategy Tester
Select MSC as the indicator to test
Click Start
Result: The test will launch with your saved chart layout — MSC + MACD, exactly as configured.
⚠️ Limitations
Please note the following limitations:
- Historical Data Limit – MSC displays no candles of historical data, when using “Every tick based on real ticks” precision, even in real-time environments. For 1440 candles of historical data, use the Strategy Tester with Save To File = true. For longer historical analysis, use the Strategy Tester with Save To File = false.
- Strategy Tester Restrictions – MSC uses “Every tick based on real ticks” precision, but in the MT4 Strategy Tester, no historical bars are available with this precision mode. MSC will display only live, forward-generated candles during the test session.
These limitations are due to platform constraints and do not affect real-time performance or signal accuracy.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
- This product offers no guarantee or promise of profits.
#Tags: #momentum, #MACD-alternative, #oscillator, #zero-lag, #convergence, #trend-indicator, #dual-Signal-lines, #cycle-trading, #4color-histogram, #no-divergence, #technical-analysis, #price-action, #non-repainting, #mt4-indicator, #trading-tools, #support-resistance, #smart-signals, #multi-timeframe
Great Indicator as well as support by Andrei. Thank you for sharing your work with us