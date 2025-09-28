Mantis Shrimp Convergence MT5

📈 Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC)

A new way to see market momentum — no lag, no confusion.


🔍 What is MSC?

Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) is a powerful non-repainting oscillator, inspired by the logic of MACD but rebuilt for modern trading: zero lag, no false divergences, and dual-line precision. Designed for traders who demand clarity, speed, and reliability, MSC reveals momentum shifts with unmatched visual and structural accuracy.


🔧 How it Works

MSC uses two signal lines — Fast and Slow, unlike MACD which relies on a single moving average-based signal line. The Fast/Slow crossovers serve as high-precision trading signals, helping identify early trend shifts without the delay of traditional MA logic.

In addition, MSC includes a 4-color histogram that reflects true momentum convergence, not just price/indicator divergence:

  • Strong Up Color – Positive convergence increasing (momentum accelerating upward)
  • Weak Up Color – Positive convergence decreasing (momentum slowing upward)
  • Strong Down Color – Negative convergence increasing (momentum accelerating downward)
  • Weak Down Color – Negative convergence decreasing (momentum slowing downward)


    • This dual-layered system — signal line crossover + histogram clarity — gives traders both entry signals and momentum context at a glance.


    🚀 Why is MSC Better Than MACD?

    ✅ Dual Signal Lines – MSC uses Fast and Slow signal lines to generate crossover signals that are more accurate and responsive than MACD’s single-line logic.

    ✅ No Lag – MSC avoids the delayed reactions of moving averages by working directly with price convergence.

    ✅ No Divergences – Traditional divergence setups are often subjective and misleading — MSC focuses on actual momentum behavior.

    ✅ Zero Line Matters – Crossings above or below the zero line are meaningful and often coincide with real trend beginnings.

    ✅ Cycle-Based Reset – MSC resets convergence based on user-defined cycle timeframes (1D, 1W, 1M, 3M, 6M, 1Y), aligning signals with natural market phases.

    ✅ No Histogram Noise – Just clear structure that makes momentum direction and strength immediately obvious.


    💼 How to Trade It

    There are two main methods to trade using MSC:

    Fast/Slow Signal Line Crossovers

    • When the Fast Line crosses above the Slow Line + RenkoMean confirmation → Buy Signal
    • When the Fast Line crosses below the Slow Line + RenkoMean confirmation → Sell Signal

    These signals are immediate, smooth, and reliable — perfect for trend entries and exits.


    Zero Line Breakouts (Histogram-Based)

    • Histogram crossing the zero line upward → Start of bullish momentum
    • Histogram crossing the zero line downward → Start of bearish momentum

    When aligned with the signal line crossovers and RenkoMean confirmation, these breakouts offer high-confidence trading setups.


    Together, these tools reduce noise, filter false starts, and support consistent trading across all instruments and timeframes.


    ✅ Summary: MSC vs. MACD

    Feature MSC MACD
    Lag ❌ None ✅ Yes
    Divergences ❌ None ✅ Yes
    Signal Lines ✅ Dual (Fast & Slow) ❌ Single Line
    Zero Line Power ✅ Strong ❌ Weak
    Visual Clarity ✅ 4-Color Histogram ❌ Neutral Histogram
    Signal Reliability ✅ High ❌ Inconsistent


    ✅ MSC Input Parameters

    Parameter Description
    View Mode Switch between chart view and 6-timeframe panel
    Cycle TimeFrame Reset period for convergence cycles
    Signal MA Method Moving average type for signal lines
    Signal Fast Period Period for Fast signal line
    Signal Slow Period Period for Slow signal line
    Up Signal Color Color for bullish crossover line
    Down Signal Color Color for bearish crossover line
    Strong Up Color Histogram color for rising momentum
    Weak Up Color Histogram color for fading uptrend
    Strong Down Color Histogram color for falling momentum
    Weak Down Color Histogram color for fading downtrend
    Convergence Width Thickness of histogram bars
    Signal Width Line thickness for signal lines
    RenkoMean Candle Size Size of each synthetic brick (in points)


    📈 Conclusion

    Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, MSC helps you anticipate momentum shifts with precision, confidence, and clarity.

    See the market like never before — see what the Mantis Shrimp sees.


    🔧 How to Test MSC Together with MACD in Strategy Tester (MT5)

    To visualize the Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) indicator alongside MACD in the MT5 Strategy Tester, follow these steps:

    Step Action
    1. Prepare a clean chart Open a new chart in MT5 (e.g., EURUSD, H1)
    Add MACD to the chart
    Adjust colors, styles, and scaling as you prefer
    2. Save it as the test template Right-click on the chart → Templates → Save Template
    Save it with the exact name: tester.tpl
    3. Run Strategy Tester with MSC Open the Strategy Tester
    Select MSC as the indicator to test
    Click Start


    Result: The test will launch with your saved chart layout — MSC + MACD, exactly as configured.


    ⚠️ Limitations

    Please note the following limitations:

    • Historical Data Limit – MSC displays a maximum of 1440 candles of historical data, when using “Every tick based on real ticks” precision, even in real-time environments. For longer historical analysis, use the Strategy Tester.

    • Strategy Tester Restrictions – MSC uses “Every tick based on real ticks” precision, but in the MT5 Strategy Tester, no historical bars are available with this precision mode. MSC will display only live, forward-generated candles during the test session.

    These limitations are due to platform constraints and do not affect real-time performance or signal accuracy.


    ⚠️ Disclaimer:

    • This product offers no guarantee or promise of profits.


    #Tags: #momentum, #MACD-alternative, #oscillator, #zero-lag, #convergence, #trend-indicator, #dual-Signal-lines, #cycle-trading, #4color-histogram, #no-divergence, #technical-analysis, #price-action, #non-repainting, #mt5-indicator, #trading-tools, #support-resistance, #smart-signals, #multi-timeframe

    Produits recommandés
    Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Indicateurs
    Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
    PZ 123 Pattern MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicateurs
    Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicateurs
    Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
    ATrend
    Zaha Feiz
    4.82 (17)
    Indicateurs
    ATREND ATREND : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "ATREND" pour la plateforme MT5 est conçu pour fournir aux traders des signaux d'achat et de vente robustes en utilisant une combinaison de méthodologies d'analyse technique. Cet indicateur s'appuie principalement sur la plage vraie moyenne (ATR) pour mesurer la volatilité, ainsi que sur des algorithmes de détection de tendance pour identifier les mouvements potentiels du marché. Laissez un message ap
    HiperCube VIX
    Adrian Lara Carrasco
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue sur HiperCube VIX Code de réduction de 25% sur Darwinex Zero : DWZ2328770MGM Cet indicateur vous fournit une information réelle sur le marché du volume de sp500 / us500 Définition HiperCube VIX connu sous le nom d'indice de volatilité CBOE, est une mesure largement reconnue de la peur ou du stress du marché. Il signale le niveau d'incertitude et de volatilité sur le marché boursier, en utilisant l'indice S&P 500 comme proxy pour le marché au sens large. L'indice VIX est calculé sur l
    FREE
    Your Pointer
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicateurs
    Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
    Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Indicateurs
    Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    Day Trading Indicator MT5
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicateurs
    This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
    KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
    Kauser Alam
    Indicateurs
    KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
    Fibaction
    Abdelkhalek Orabi
    Indicateurs
    Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.07 (30)
    Indicateurs
    Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
    TrendDetect
    Pavel Gotkevitch
    Indicateurs
    The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicateurs
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicateurs
    Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.14 (21)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
    MACDivergence MTF MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
    LevelPAttern MT5
    Maxim Sokolov
    Indicateurs
    LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
    Banana Binary MT5 Signal
    Nirundorn Promphao
    1 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicateurs
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Fractal 358 Plus
    Renato Fridschtein
    Indicateurs
    Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    Buy Sell Chill Indicator
    Santino Emanuele Ventre
    Indicateurs
    Take the stress out of trading with the Buy Sell Chill Indicator —your ultimate companion for effortless trend identification. This easy-to-use tool gives you a clear visual arrow to show the direction the market is about to take, making trading decisions as simple and "chill" as possible. Why Choose the Buy Sell Chill Indicator? Relaxed and Intuitive : Designed to make trading less stressful and more enjoyable by giving you straightforward signals with no clutter. Customizable Features : ATR Pe
    Lukas Arrows And Curves Indicator MT5
    Eda Kaya
    Indicateurs
    Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator is a specialized tool for Forex traders, designed to provide accurate buy and sell signals. Developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator draws a green price channel, allowing traders to utilize the channel bands as dynamic support and resistance levels, enabling more informed and strategic trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
    FREE
    Super Trend Advance Trading
    Minh Khoa Nguyen
    Indicateurs
    The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
    DYJ TradingView
    Daying Cao
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    DYJ TRADINGVIEW est un système de notation multi-indicateurs, utilisant le décompte des signaux de notation et des outils d'analyse pour trouver des opportunités d'entrée sur les marchés mondiaux DYJ TRADINGVIEW dispose de 10 indicateurs intégrés pour l'analyse du marché. L'analyse basée sur des indicateurs est utilisée par de nombreux commerçants pour les aider à prendre des décisions sur les transactions à prendre et où les entrer et les sortir. Nous utilisons plusieurs types différents qu
    Trend Monitor MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
    Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicateurs
    Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
    Fibo Channels
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    Indicateurs
    Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.98 (65)
    Indicateurs
    Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.87 (91)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.85 (20)
    Indicateurs
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (15)
    Indicateurs
    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (22)
    Indicateurs
    Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.84 (19)
    Indicateurs
    FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.63 (40)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.67 (51)
    Indicateurs
    AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
    Algo Pumping
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.74 (19)
    Indicateurs
    PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.72 (18)
    Indicateurs
    VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (20)
    Indicateurs
    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (16)
    Indicateurs
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.53 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (2)
    Indicateurs
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    4.3 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
    Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.81 (21)
    Indicateurs
    Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (13)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
    Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
    Italo Santana Gomes
    Indicateurs
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Weltrade Spike Sentinel
    Batsirayi L Marango
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
    Gold Position Box Signals Pro
    Tahir Mehmood
    Indicateurs
    Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicateur Technique Multicadre pour XAUUSD Aperçu Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 est un indicateur personnalisé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD. Il combine croisements de moyennes mobiles, niveaux de stop loss/take profit basés sur la volatilité, visualisation des positions et analyse de tendance multicadre. L’outil aide les traders à identifier des points d’entrée potentiels et à gérer leurs positions avec un affichage clair sur le g
    Plus de l'auteur
    Mantis Shrimp Convergence MT4
    Andrei Vasilescu
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) A new way to see market momentum — no lag, no confusion. What is MSC? Mantis Shrimp Convergence (MSC) is a powerful non-repainting oscillator, inspired by the logic of MACD but rebuilt for modern trading: zero lag, no false divergences, and dual-line precision. Designed for traders who demand clarity, speed, and reliability, MSC reveals momentum shifts with unmatched visual and structural accuracy. How it Works MSC uses two signal lines — Fast and Slow,
    TrendPadPRO MT4
    Andrei Vasilescu
    Indicateurs
    Why TrendPadPRO ? Because it delivers not just signals, but the real context of trend trading – the difference between late reactions and informed decisions based on market structure and dynamics. I. TrendPadPRO - Unveiling   the Context of Informed Trend Trading   The Context of Trend Trading is far more relevant and important than indicators, timeframes, personal perspectives or beliefs.   TrendPadPRO 's unique features, including trend inertia (age) analysis, trend direction identificati
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis