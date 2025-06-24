Dynamic Fibo Expansion

Core Components and How It Works

This indicator essentially combines three main elements to provide a comprehensive view of price action:

  1. The EMA14 Line (Yellow Line)

    • This is a Simple Exponential Moving Average calculated from the closing prices of the last 14 candlesticks.
    • Function: Its primary role is to show short-term price trends. If the line is sloping upwards, it suggests an uptrend; if it's sloping downwards, it indicates a downtrend.

  2. The Longer EMA Lines (Two Red Lines)

    • The indicator calculates two longer-period EMAs (defaulting to 1440 periods, which could represent a 1-day EMA if the chart timeframe is M1).
    • One line is calculated from the highest price (High) of each candlestick.
    • The other line is calculated from the lowest price (Low) of each candlestick.
    • Function: These two lines create an "EMA channel" or "zone". This wider channel helps visualize longer-term trends and the dynamic boundaries of price fluctuation within that period.

  3. The Dynamic Fibonacci Expansion Lines (Other Colored Lines, e.g., Green, Aqua, Dodger Blue)

    • Using the "EMA channel" from the longer EMAs (specifically the range between the EMA High and EMA Low), the indicator calculates a set of Fibonacci expansion levels.
    • There are four lines that "expand upwards" from the EMA High line (these are your "Outer High" Fibo expansions).
    • And another four lines that "expand downwards" from the EMA Low line (these are your "Outer Low" Fibo expansions).
    • Function: These lines serve as dynamic potential support and resistance levels or price targets based on Fibonacci theory. Because they are derived from the moving EMA channel, they adapt to price movement, unlike static Fibonacci levels drawn manually.

Overall Summary

In essence, the "Dynamic Fibo Expansion + EMA14" indicator plots multiple EMA lines to identify both short-term and long-term trends. It then utilizes the range of the longer-period EMAs to generate dynamic Fibonacci expansion levels. This helps traders visually identify key price zones that are constantly adjusting to market volatility, combining the power of moving averages with Fibonacci principles.


Produits recommandés
DMS Fibo
Diogo Mitsunaga Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Visual Volatility Clustering mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Visual Volatility Clustering indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configured fo
Octave Fractal Channel
Sergei Semenov
Indicateurs
Octave Fractal Channel — Dynamic Gann-Based Support/Resistance Levels with Auto-Scaling. This indicator plots a dynamic channel based on the fractal structure of price movement. Channel levels adapt to the current symbol and timeframe, making it suitable for use across various financial instruments — from currency pairs to cryptocurrencies and indices. The indicator can be used in combination with other technical tools, such as the RSI oscillator, to provide additional signal filtering. How to
Imba trend runner indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
ImbaTrend Runner - is the trend following manual system for forex/crypto market. It defines medium-term trends and works with it in intraday mode. System shows enter points, profit and loss targets. As a rule profit targets are 2-3 X bigger than loss targets. Indicator is AutoAdaptive and it automatically updates it's settings during trading. Indicator is sensitive to market changes, regular updates helps to stay in relevant trend. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disap
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
Super trend scalping
Vadym Velychkov
Indicateurs
Super trend scalping is a set of five Stochastics on different currency pairs in one window. Designed to determine the strength and direction of the trend, as well as to search for price reversal points. Using this indicator, you can simultaneously observe the correlation of 5 Stochastic indicators in one window. You can also determine the divergence of the stochastic and accurately find the entry points to the market. The indicator is suitable for working with any currency pairs and on any tim
Moving VVC mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicateurs
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Sentiment by Market
Andrii Miknevich
Experts
The sentiment is a reflection of the medium-term and long-term positions of speculators, and earnings of speculators on short-term positions, in which sentiment does not fall. Roughly speaking, what came into profit by traders is fixed in profit, and what did not go into profit begins to “sit out” and “average out” and these positions fall into the mood. And at the same time, major players are starting to work. When there are already few sellers left, the price starts to rise. To work, you need
PipFinite Trend Laser
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.29 (140)
Indicateurs
The Pioneer Of Trend Detection! A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe. Features Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system. Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Fle
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Unique Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price. The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algor
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicateurs
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Show Informations On Chart
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicateurs
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicateurs
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicateurs
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicateurs
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicateurs
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord du trader ultime — Tradez ce qui bouge Tradez ce qui bouge, avec clarté Cet outil s'amortit dès le premier jour d'utilisation. À presque n'importe quel moment de la journée, un symbole est en tendance. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin, c'est de la conscience. Le Tableau de bord du trader ultime (UTD) vous rend instantanément conscient de ce qui bouge et dans quelle direction — afin que vous puissiez suivre le flux plutôt que de le combattre. Alimenté par notre algorithme CSM propri
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Un indicateur technique qui structure les graphiques et identifie les mouvements de prix cycliques. Peut fonctionner sur n'importe quel graphique. Plusieurs types de notifications. Il y a des flèches supplémentaires sur le graphique lui-même. Sans revenir sur l'histoire, fonctionne sur la fermeture de la bougie. TF recommandé à partir de M5 et plus. Facile à utiliser et à configurer les paramètres. Lorsque vous utilisez 2 indicateurs avec des paramètres différents, vous pouvez les utiliser sans
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicateurs
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicateurs
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Plus de l'auteur
Dynamic Fibo Timer Countdown
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicateurs
Fibo + ตัวจับเวลาถอยหลัง (ตัวบ่งชี้ MT4) แนวคิด: Fibo + Countdown Timer คืออินดิเคเตอร์ที่รวม เส้นแนวรับ/แนวต้านของ Fibonacci Extension เข้ากับ ตัวนับเวลาถอยหลังแบบแท่งเทียน ไว้ในเครื่องมือเดียว เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับเทรดเดอร์ที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Price Action, Breakout หรือ Scalping คุณสมบัติ เส้นขยายฟีโบนัชชีอัตโนมัติ ตัวบ่งชี้วาดระดับการสนับสนุน/การต้านทานหลัก 4 ระดับโดยอ้างอิงจาก EMA ของราคาสูงสุดและต่ำสุด : L1 (Inner High) = EMA ของค่าสูงสุด L2 (ค่าต่ำสุดภายใน) = EMA ของค่าต่ำสุด L3 (จุดส
SMA Range Trailing Stop
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Experts
วิธีการทำงานของ Trailing Stop โดยใช้ SMA14 High - SMA14 Low ระยะทาง Trailing Stop เป็นเครื่องมือบริหารความเสี่ยงที่ช่วยปกป้องผลกำไรและจำกัดการขาดทุนโดยอัตโนมัติ โดยจะปรับระดับ Stop-Loss เมื่อราคาเคลื่อนไหวไปในทิศทางที่ดีต่อตำแหน่งการซื้อขายของคุณ สำหรับ Trailing Stop ที่ใช้ SMA14 High - SMA14 Low ช่วงราคาดังกล่าว เครื่องมือนี้จะใช้ประโยชน์จากความผันผวนของราคาล่าสุดเพื่อกำหนดระยะ Stop หลักการ: การคำนวณระยะทางตามหลัง: ระบบจะคำนวณค่า เฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่แบบง่าย (SMA) ของราคาสูงสุด (สูง) ในช่วงแท่งเทีย
Sniper Zones Pro
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicateurs
ตัวบ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro - คำอธิบายการใช้งาน ตัว บ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อขายระบุ "โซน" ราคาที่สำคัญและจุดเข้า/ออกที่แม่นยำสำหรับการซื้อขายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยมุ่งหวังที่จะเพิ่มผลกำไรสูงสุดหรือจำกัดความเสี่ยง ตัวบ่งชี้ทำงานโดยคำนวณและแสดงระดับราคาตามค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้ำหนักเชิงเส้น (LWMA) และให้คำแนะนำในการทำกำไร (TP) และหยุดการขาดทุน (SL) แบบไดนามิก ส่วนประกอบและหลักการทำงาน: การคำนวณระดับราคา: เส้นหลัก (L2 - จุดเข้า): เส้นสีแดงนี้แสดง ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้
Auto Price Squeeze Levels
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicateurs
Auto Price Squeeze Levels The Auto Price Squeeze Levels indicator is designed to help traders easily and automatically identify and track "Price Compression" (or Price Squeeze) conditions on their charts. Price compression refers to periods where market volatility decreases, and price movements become increasingly confined within a narrow range. This often serves as a significant signal indicating the accumulation of energy before a major price movement (Breakout) is likely to occur in the near
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis