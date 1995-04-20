Auto Price Squeeze Levels
- Indicateurs
- Thepphawut Piampuechana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Auto Price Squeeze Levels indicator is designed to help traders easily and automatically identify and track "Price Compression" (or Price Squeeze) conditions on their charts. Price compression refers to periods where market volatility decreases, and price movements become increasingly confined within a narrow range. This often serves as a significant signal indicating the accumulation of energy before a major price movement (Breakout) is likely to occur in the near future.
Key Features:
-
Automatic Trendline Drawing: The indicator automatically draws trendlines connecting the highest (High) and lowest (Low) prices of the last two candlesticks in your selected Timeframe (e.g., H4) to illustrate the current price range.
-
Displays Key Price Levels: It draws horizontal lines at the High, Low, and Midpoint levels of the previous candlestick, serving as important support and resistance areas.
-
Identifies Decision Points: A "Decision Point" text label is placed at the midpoint of the current candlestick's time position, highlighting an area where traders might need to make critical decisions.
-
Automatic Updates: All lines and text labels are automatically updated every 5 minutes, ensuring that the displayed information is always current and accurate.
-
Customizable: Users can select their preferred Timeframe for analysis and customize the color of the lines and text to suit their visual preferences.
Benefits for Traders:
This indicator empowers traders to:
-
Identify Price Squeeze Conditions: Clearly visualize periods of price compression, which can lead to potential trading opportunities when a Breakout occurs.
-
Understand Price Structure: Gain a clearer understanding of the price structure and identify key support and resistance levels more easily.
-
Aid Trading Decisions: Utilize the lines and price levels drawn by the indicator as a guide for planning entry and exit strategies for their trades.
Auto Price Squeeze Levels is a valuable tool for traders who wish to analyze price volatility and prepare for significant market movements.