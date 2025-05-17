Zone Recovery ICT Macro Time


---

The EA is built on a powerful combination of three key elements:

  • Zone Recovery Strategy – to recover from losing trades through smart hedging

  • RSI Filtering – to avoid poor entries and improve precision

  • ICT Macro Time Windows – to enter only during high-probability market hours

While traditional Zone Recovery strategies can struggle in low volatility or ranging markets, this EA overcomes that weakness by integrating ICT (Inner Circle Trader) macro time logic. By executing trades only during sessions when institutional liquidity is active—such as the London open, New York session, or early-week liquidity grabs—the EA significantly increases the chance of directional price movement.

📈 This strategic timing dramatically improves the success rate of recovery sequences and reduces the number of hedge steps needed.

----

The EA offers two built-in operating modes to suit different trading styles:

🔹 Auto Mode

In this mode, the EA automatically scans for RSI overbought or oversold conditions during the ICT macro time zones (e.g., London/NY session overlap) and places trades accordingly. It’s ideal for traders who want a hands-free, rules-based system that enters only during high-probability market windows.

🔹 Manual Mode

This mode gives you more control and flexibility. Simply open the initial trade manually and set your desired Stop Loss and Take Profit. Once the position is open, the EA will take over and manage the trade using the Zone Recovery system — handling hedging, recovery steps, and closing logic automatically.


---

Settings

  • Recommend pair GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: Any. Auto mode, it uses RSI 1-minute as signal
  • Only Support Broker timezone GMT+0. Can update if require

---

You can find out more about Zone Recovery strategy here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CCejbcfE-c&ab_channel=OrchardForex

If you are interesting in this strategy you can DM for more discussion

---


