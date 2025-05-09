Letstrailbuddy
- Utilitaires
- Raboeane Andries Letlhabe
- Version: 1.30
- Mise à jour: 9 mai 2025
- Activations: 5
Letstrailbuddy is trade management tool aiming at helping you manage your trade better.
FEATURES:
TakeProfit: set in points. allow to set takeprofit at your desired level.
TrailingDept: uses three method of trailingstop: moving average, atr and points trailing methods. to select, set to true. set the method you don't need to false.
Breakeven settings: set to true if needed.
Closing Orders: uses two methods: set close everday to true if you want to close trades everyday at a certain time.
set day to true if you want to close trade on certain day eg. Friday.
set it to false if you do not want to use the setting.