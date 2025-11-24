QuickTrade Assistant

🟦 QuickTrade J Assistant Basic – Simple Line-Based Trading Assistant for MT4

(Final Description – With Advanced Commission Handling)

Short Description

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic is a clean line-based trading assistant for MT4.
Control Entry, SL, TP, Risk %, Money Risk, Lot Mode, Reward Ratio or Reward Price directly on the chart using smart draggable bars.
Includes keyboard shortcuts, symbol navigation, clean-chart mode, commission-aware calculations, and a multi-mode Close/Delete manager.

🧾 Full Description

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic is a minimalist yet powerful manual trading tool designed for traders who want a fast, clean and visual trading workflow.

Instead of a bulky trading panel, it uses three intelligent horizontal bars for SL, Entry, and TP — each with editable fields, built-in buttons, and live calculations.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and price action users who want to trade with precision and speed.

🎨 1. SL Bar (Stop Loss Bar – Red)

Your dedicated risk management center.

✔ Live Risk Information

  • Risk in money

  • Risk in percent

  • SL price

✔ Drag & Drop

Move SL visually on your chart.

Risk Mode Buttons (3 modes):

Directly on SL Bar:

  • % Mode – lot calculated by risk %

  • Money Mode – lot calculated by fixed money amount

  • Lot Mode – fixed lot; risk becomes informational

✔ Auto-enable/disable fields

Fields swap between editable/non-editable depending on the selected mode.

✔ “X” Button

X Button: Removes the EA from the chart (fully closes the assistant, not just hides the UI). 💠 2. Entry Bar (Order Control Bar – Middle)

Contains three main action buttons:

1️⃣ Instant / Pending

  • Instant: execute market orders

  • Pending: create stop/limit orders (based on price logic)

2️⃣ Buy / Sell

Toggle trade direction.

3️⃣ OPEN

Executes a trade using:

  • mode (instant/pending)

  • direction

  • calculated/fixed lot

  • SL/TP from your bars

Extra Controls:

  • Lot value display

  • Entry price display

  • Expand/collapse arrow ▼ ▲

🟫 2. Expandable Action Panel (▼ Mode)

Provides:

  • Comment input

  • Multi-mode order/position manager

Multi-Mode Close/Delete Button

Cycle through modes using < / > :

  • Close All Positions

  • Delete All Orders

  • Close All Symbol Positions

  • Delete All Symbol Orders

  • Close Profitable Positions

  • Close Losing Positions

  • Delete All Limit Orders

  • Delete All Stop Orders

The label shown = the action executed.

🟩 3. TP Bar (Take Profit Bar – Blue)

TP Bar includes a mode switch that changes how TP behaves.

🔵 Mode 1 — Reward Ratio Mode (RR Mode)

  • TP line cannot be dragged

  • TP is auto-calculated based on the RR value

  • Reward Ratio = editable

  • Price = disabled (dark)

  • SL/Entry movement auto-updates TP

  • TP always keeps the selected RR (e.g., 3.0R)

Ideal for:

Traders who always use fixed RR like 2R, 3R, 5R.

🔵 Mode 2 — Reward Price Mode (Manual Mode)

  • TP line can be freely dragged

  • Price = editable

  • Reward Ratio = disabled (dark)

  • TP becomes fully manual and does not follow SL/Entry

Ideal for:

Price action TP at structure, swing highs, FVG, imbalance, etc.

Summary Table

Mode Drag TP? Edit RR? Edit Price? TP auto-follows SL/Entry?
Reward Ratio ❌ No ✔ Yes ❌ No ✔ Yes
Reward Price ✔ Yes ❌ No ✔ Yes ❌ No
🧮 4. Commission-Aware Risk & Reward Calculation (Advanced Feature)

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic offers true net-profit accuracy by incorporating commission into all calculations.

When Include Commission = true:

✔ Risk calculation includes commission

Risk = (SL distance × lot × pipValue) + CommissionCost

Lot becomes more accurate and often smaller to keep risk true.

✔ TP for RR mode adjusts for real net profit

TP must be further to achieve true RR when commission exists:

TP distance = (SL distance × RR) + CommissionCost / (lot × pipValue)

This is extremely important for scalpers and ECN/Raw accounts.

✔ Works with any commission type

  • Per lot

  • Round-turn

  • Fixed per side

User simply sets:

Commission Cost

Total commission applied to a full trade (buy+sell).

✔ Reward/RR values in TP Bar show real profit

Reward numbers displayed on the TP bar are net of commissions.

5. Smart Live Calculations

Assistant keeps SL/TP/lot/risk/reward perfectly in sync:

  • Risk %

  • Money risk

  • Fixed lot

  • Reward in money

  • RR

  • Commission-aware adjustments

Everything updates in real-time as lines move.

🖱 6. On-Chart Controls

  • SL Bar → % / Money / Lot

  • TP Bar → Reward Ratio / Reward Price

  • Entry Bar → Instant / Pending + Buy / Sell

No input window needed.

🎮 7. Keyboard Shortcuts (Pro-Level Workflow)

CTRL

Enable free vertical scroll (TradingView style) / toggle MT4 fixed scale

UP

Switch to previous symbol in MarketWatch

DOWN

Switch to next symbol in MarketWatch

Z

Toggle Clean Chart Mode (hide/show all bars)

🧪 8. How to Use

  1. Attach QuickTrade J Assistant Basic

  2. Drag SL/TP lines

  3. Choose risk mode

  4. Set RR or TP price

  5. Choose Instant/Pending + Buy/Sell

  6. Click OPEN

  7. Expand ▼ for Close/Delete

  8. Use Z, UP, DOWN, CTRL for better workflow

📥 9. Inputs

  • Entry bar color

  • SL bar color

  • TP bar color

  • Font size

  • Default risk mode

  • Default risk %

  • Default risk money

  • Default lot

  • Default reward ratio

  • Include commission

  • Commission cost

10. Notes

  • Not an auto-trading EA

  • All actions require user input

  • Uses standard MT4 synchronous operations

📌 11. Version History

v1.00 – Initial Release

  • Smart SL/Entry/TP bars

  • Risk Mode buttons

  • Reward Ratio / Reward Price system

  • Multi-mode Close/Delete

  • Keyboard shortcuts

  • Commission-aware calculations

  • Customizable UI


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis