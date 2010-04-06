Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature

This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed.

It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision.

The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars.

Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction.

Upper band walks trigger breakout buy opportunities.

Lower band walks trigger breakout sell opportunities. The number of bars is fully configurable for sensitivity.



Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion:

This EA is built on one of the most respected tools in technical analysis.

The strategy behind it is simple but powerful — price rarely stays stretched too far from its statistical mean. When markets overshoot, they often snap back.

If price pushes too far above, sellers step in and price reverts down.

If price falls too far below, buyers enter and price reverts up.

This is the principle hedge funds, banks, and professional traders use to capture short-term inefficiencies.

The Bollinger Band Walk filter:

The EA monitors price interaction with Bollinger Bands over consecutive bars.

A walk is confirmed when price touches the same band for N consecutive closed bars.

Upper band walk → high of each bar ≥ upper band value.

Lower band walk → low of each bar ≤ lower band value.

Only after the walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout entries in the corresponding direction.

Fully configurable: set the number of bars (N) to adjust walk sensitivity. (3-4 bars is optimum) based on m1 Gold.

This feature ensures trades trigger only after sustained band interaction, reducing false breakouts.



In normal conditions, around 90% of price action stays within the bands. When price breaks outside, it signals an extreme condition: overbought (above upper band) or oversold (below lower band).

Middle Band – A moving average (the “fair value” or mean).Upper Band – The mean plus X standard deviations.Lower Band – The mean minus X standard deviations.

Most traders misuse Bollinger Bands — they chase breakouts, get caught in fake moves, or trade without rules.

The newly enhanced Middle Line:

This sophisticated feature transforms the traditional middle band into a dynamic decision-making tool with three distinct operational modes.

The Exit Signal mode automatically closes all positions when price crosses the middle line, serving as an intelligent profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains before potential reversals.

The Reverse Signal mode takes this further by not only closing existing positions but simultaneously executing reverse trades, effectively turning market transitions into profit opportunities without manual intervention. For traders who prefer maintaining control, the Filter-Only mode uses the middle line as a confirmation tool without automated actions, providing valuable signal validation while preserving manual decision-making.

This EA is a framework for trading one of the most time-tested market inefficiencies: mean reversion around the Bollinger Bands.

It automates a strategy used worldwide.

Your feedback is welcome, and feature requests are encouraged.

Bug report



Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in the Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion.

Do not rush the process.

Write a precise description of the context. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.

Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date



