Synthetic Timeframe Creator

Professional Custom Timeframe Visualization for MetaTrader 5

Revolutionize your multi-timeframe analysis with Synthetic Timeframe Creator.

Tired of switching between charts? Need to analyze specific time cycles that don't exist in standard timeframes?

This is your ultimate solution. Create custom D2, D3, W2, W3 (or any N-period) candles directly on your MT5 chart without needing custom symbols or complex workarounds.



KEY FEATURES

Flexible Timeframe Synthesis

Choose between daily (D1) or weekly (W1) as your foundation. Combine 2, 3, 4, or any number of periods into single candles. Simple inputs - select base period and grouping number.



Professional Visualization

Traditional Japanese candlestick representation with customizable bull/bear colors to match your trading style. Adjustable line width for optimal clarity. Background drawing never obscures price action or other indicators.



Performance Optimized

Smart redraw logic that only updates when new data arrives. Efficient object management with automatic cleanup and memory management. Lightweight design with minimal resource consumption.



For Swing Traders

Identify multi-day consolidation patterns. Spot weekly trend changes with W2/W3 candles. Reduce noise by viewing multiple days as single candles.



For Position Traders

Analyze longer-term market structure. Create custom monthly views (e.g., D20 for trading month). Better visualize quarterly trends.



For Algorithmic Traders

Test strategies on non-standard timeframes. Develop unique timing-based entry systems. Create custom periodicity for back testing.



Example Setups

Short-Term Trading

D2 (2-Day candles) to reduce daily noise.



Swing Trading

D5 (5-Day candles) for weekly perspective.



Position Trading

W2 (2-Week candles) for monthly trend view.



Seasonal Analysis

D20 (20-Day candles) for monthly cycles.



Attach to any chart. Choose Days/Weeks. Adjust colors to your preference. Start analyzing.

Trade based on multi-day/week patterns. Develop unique trading systems. Analyze markets from unconventional perspectives.



Repainting Indicator: Past candles recalculate with new data.Switch the chart to a line chart and set the color to none to keep the screen clear. Use D1 candle chart