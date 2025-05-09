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Mr Numsin Ketchaisri

Gold Flowcon

Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri

Mr Numsin Ketchaisri

4.2 (5)
Blackwell Gold MT5: a volatility-adaptive grid scalping

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171939
3 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
90 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 111%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
311
Profit Trades:
154 (49.51%)
Loss Trades:
157 (50.48%)
Best trade:
289.09 USD
Worst trade:
-128.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 932.61 USD (662 990 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 884.89 USD (623 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (41.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
289.09 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
1.44%
Max deposit load:
15.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
254 (81.67%)
Short Trades:
57 (18.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
3.37 USD
Average Profit:
19.04 USD
Average Loss:
-12.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-251.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.33%
Annual Forecast:
28.25%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.04 USD
Maximal:
296.65 USD (16.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.19% (296.65 USD)
By Equity:
5.99% (106.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 311
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +289.09 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -251.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real28
0.82 × 197
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 6
10.00 × 5
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.24 15:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.23 15:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 14:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 13:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.11 12:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.05 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.05 07:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.26 13:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.09 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.09 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Flowcon
30 USD per month
111%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
90
93%
311
49%
1%
1.55
3.37
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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