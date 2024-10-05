Ratel Strength
- Indicateurs
- Zhi Xue Lu
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 5 octobre 2024
- Activations: 5
Indicator description:
The Ratel Strength indicator is mainly used to determine the strength of long and short trends and give reference signals for buying and selling points.
It is suitable for gold, foreign exchange, digital currencies, etc.
Indicator parameters:
- Proid：14
- B/S signal reversal deviation value：1.00
- Display B/S signal：TRUE
- Up trend signal color：clrLightSeaGreen
- Down trend signal color：clrRed
Indicator usage:
- Above the 0 axis of the column, long position are relatively strong;
- Below the 0 axis of the column, short positions are relatively strong;
- "B" is a buy signal，"S"is a sell signal；