Tenacious Turtle Gold EA MT5


The Turtle Gold EA MT5 is an advanced and highly efficient trading bot, specially designed with a unique strategy to maximize profitability. Unlike many other trading bots that engage in numerous trades, often leading to unnecessary risks and losses, this bot stands out by focusing on finding only high-quality trading opportunities each month. This selective approach ensures consistent and handsome profits, making it an ideal choice for traders who value precision over quantity.

The Turtle Gold EA MT5 is tailored to trade exclusively on the XAUSD (Gold) currency pair, utilizing the M15 (15-minute) time frame. This specialized focus allows it to master the behavior and patterns of the Gold market, enhancing its accuracy and profitability. The simplicity of this expert advisor makes it accessible to all levels of traders, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader.

One of the standout features of this trading bot is its "plug and play" functionality. It doesn’t require any complicated settings or configurations, allowing traders to start using it right away. All you need to do is adjust the lot size according to your account balance, and you’re good to go.

In summary, the Turtle Gold EA MT5 offers a unique, profitable, and user-friendly trading experience, making it a powerful tool for anyone looking to succeed in the Gold trading market.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (Gold) - Only
  • Timeframe: M15  (15 Minute)
  • Recommended : $1000 (For good profits)
  • VERY IMPORTANT: Lots Size as Per Account Balance

Account Balance

Lots Size

$100

0.01

$1000

0.1

$10000

1

$100000

10

$150000

15

$200000

20

  • Manually adjust the Lots Size as per Account Balance
  • For AutoLots make it True (Version 2.0 - Updates)

Key Specifications:

  • Exclusive focus on trading XAUUSD
  • Each trade is safeguarded with a fixed pips stop loss
  • Incorporates an advanced exit strategy with trailing stop, monitored on the M15 chart
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • One can increase lots size as an when account grow
