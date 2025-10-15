BreakWave expert

🌀 BreakWave EA – Professional Expert Advisor for MT4

📈 Trading Strategy

BreakWave EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture dynamic breakouts by combining adaptive moving average crossovers with daily key levels.

The algorithm identifies momentum shifts and opens trades in the direction of the dominant trend, aiming to catch clean and decisive market moves.

👉 Long entries are triggered when the candle breaks above the moving average and exceeds the previous day’s key levels.

👉 Short entries are triggered when the candle breaks below the moving average and falls under the previous day’s key levels.

🧠 Key Features

✅ Filtered breakout strategy – Based on MA crossover + daily key levels.

📅 Advanced time filters – Enable/disable trading based on:

Days of the week

Two configurable trading sessions per day

Specific months of the year

⚙️ Full position management:

Dynamic Stop Loss

Automatic Trailing Stop

BreakEven with tick offset

Scheduled trade closing at a set hour

💰 Flexible Money Management:

Fixed lot size

Percentage risk

Fixed monetary amount





⚡ Trader Benefits